“I’m sorry, did you just pull a giant piece of sushi out of your briefcase?”

If you’re looking for even more ways to wear Japanese cuisine on a daily basis, here’s one option. Maison Sushi, a collaboration between traditional Japanese weavers Tanabe Orimono and Japanese design company Necton, are releasing a line of designer sushi pouches in five mouthwatering designs.

▼ From top-left, there’s lean meat (or akami) tuna, salmon, fatty tuna, horse mackerel (or aji), and ultra-fatty tuna.

Why sushi, though? Well, Tanabe Orimono is headquartered in Yamanashi prefecture, which reportedly has the highest number of sushi restaurants relative to its population in the nation despite there being no ocean in the area. You always want what you can’t have, right?

▼ And what they want, clearly, is a Sushi Pouch to confuse people at the train station with.

If you’re thinking that these might be cheap quality, though, you’d be mistaken. Maison Sushi has been working on this design for three years, with every detail painstakingly debated.

For starters, the rice portion of the sushi – or the shari – is made using a bulging weave to mimic the slightly protruding rice grains that mark a delicious morsel of sushi.

▼ It also creates a soft, gauzy effect.

Plus, the colored threads are woven together with silver threads to create a shiny, fresh fish-like effect. Here’s a comparison of the Sushi Pouch to the real thing.

▼ Here’s the pouch…

▼ …and here’s the sushi. Hard to tell the difference, right?

They’ve even gone so far as to make slight but noticeable differences between the fatty tuna and ultra-fatty tuna designs. When placed next to each other, you can see that the ultra-fatty tuna is larger and (though it’s hard to tell from just photos) a bit shinier than the normal fatty tuna one.

▼ Sushi lovers sure do love their tuna.

And you might have already figured out what the green Velcro dot closure is on the pouch – it’s wasabi! While the spicy condiment may not meet everyone’s taste, it’s an integral part of the sushi experience for many.

▼ Just be careful not to get any of it on your eye makeup! Ouch.

Maison Sushi’s Sushi Pouches are only available for pre-order right now for 4,950 yen (US$47.68) each, but you can get them slightly discounted if you place your order on project proposal site Makuake until February 16. Maison Sushi also has some larger and smaller pouches available as well, so be sure to check them out!

