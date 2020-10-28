Deck the whole family out in cool and stylish Pokémon garb this winter!

If your closet isn’t already full of Pokémon shirts and polo shirts from Original Stitch and Pokémon T-shirts from Uniqlo–and even if it is, you can always make room, right?–you’re gonna wanna check out the newest fashion collab with the popular characters. Japanese “design T-shirts store” Graniph is releasing a new line of Pokémon attire for men, women, and children that will knock your socks off (and not just because the collection includes socks).

Let’s take a look at what’s coming. First off is a set of T-shirts (2,750 yen/US$26.33 in store, 2,200 yen online), each with their own designs to suit different tastes. There are cheeky portraits of Pikachu with its back to you, a simple design with a Pokéball on the front, graphic prints with the three legendary birds, and shirts in different colors with Mew’s faint outline on the front.

The collection will also include unisex long-sleeved shirts of various styles. One is a button-up shirt (7,480 yen) with the silhouettes of all 150 original Pokémon, plus a hidden Mew peeking out of the front pocket. The others are crew-neck shirts (3,520 yen) and sweatshirts (4,940 yen) featuring Pikachu, Mew, Snorlax, and Mr. Mime. Some of the Pokémon featured have been sewn with extra fluffy material, so they’re soft to the touch and add a unique texture to the design.

The women’s options are made up of a pair of sweaters that look almost like cable-knit sweaters (4,950 yen), but which have little embossed Pokémon instead of the traditional knit patterns. The gray one has Pikachu embossing, with little Pikachus embroidered on the cuffs of the sleeves. The pink one features the pink Pokémon of the first generation, including Clefairy, Clefable, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff, and Chansey.

And of course we can’t forget the oversized hoodie with a huge kangaroo pocket, in which a little Pikachu using Spark is hiding (6,578 yen). The hoodie is also available in a shorter kid’s size sweatshirt (6,578 yen),

Kids also get a whole range of cool tops, like a Zamazenta and Zacian T-shirt (2,750 yen), Zeraora and Lucario long-sleeved shirts (3,278 yen), and a reversible fleece-lined jacket featuring Pikachu and Eevee silhouettes (3,850 yen).

They also have this cute Eevee apron shirt (3,850 yen) as an option. The Eevee is made with soft, fluffy material, which kids will love!

Check out this video on Graniph’s official channel to see the shirts in greater detail from all sides, and to see what the socks (800 yen) look like.

Altogether there are 23 items in this collection, which means plenty to choose from, whatever your style. They’ll be available starting on November 10, and you can get them at Graniph stores around the country or at Graniph’s online shop. These might be around for a limited time only, so don’t let them escape!

Source, images: PR Times

