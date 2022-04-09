Relax while you wash with this innovative shower head!

If you ask us, there is nothing better than a nice, relaxing soak in the bath. For some, it can be hard to make enough time in the day for a bath, with many of us opting for just a shower instead — after all, it’s quicker and uses much less water. But it’s hard to feel fully relaxed with just a shower, no matter how long it is — after all, it’s just water falling on your head.

So what if you could reap the benefits of both a shower and a bath in one go… for example, by using this innovative new gadget?

A crowdfunding campaign has started for a product called SHIN-ON, a shower head attachment that claims to give the same warmth and relaxation you’d feel if you’d taken a bath.

SHIN-ON is a U-shaped shower fixture that can be attached to a regular shower head and wraps around your upper body. It lets out a stream of hot water around the shoulder and neck area, and emits a large ball of mist around the chest. The large ball of mist keeps the water warmer than a fine mist would, and also reaches a wider area, giving the user a “warm and enveloping” experience that emulates the feeling of being in a bath.

SHIN-ON is not only time-saving, but it saves water, too — according to statistics, the average bath uses 180 litres (47.5 gallons) of water, whereas SHIN-ON uses just 42.5 litres (11 gallons).

And the warmth lasts longer, too — the product was tested on ten people (five men and five women of varying ages). After they tested the SHIN-ON for themselves, nine of the participants commented that the warm, relaxing feeling lasted even after they got out of the shower. In comparison to a conventional shower, SHIN-ON claims to give you a lasting feeling of warmth and relaxation.

▼ Comparing the body warmth three minutes and ten minutes after using SHIN-ON (top) compared to a regular shower (bottom)

It’s pretty simple to install, and only needs to be connected to the bathroom faucet bracket. The regular shower head can even be left in place, since the attachment for the SHIN-ON unit has a valve (circled in the image below) that lets you divert the flow of water to wherever you want it to go.

SHIN-ON is currently being run on Japanese crowdfunding website Makuake here for 16,390 yen (US$132). The project must reach its goal by June 25, 2022 in order to be successful, but at the time of writing most of the stages have sold out, so if you want to get your hands on a SHIN-ON, head over to the Makuake page as soon as possible!

Source, images: Makuake

