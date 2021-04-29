Introducing a place where both the real and the virtual Tokyo landscape converges.

Since its conception, virtual reality has offered exciting pathways for novel experiences, whether it’s offering folks the opportunity to work behind a ramen restaurant counter or helping people to enjoy the cherry blossoms from the comfort of their couch. Now a new virtual reality event is coming to town, and this one is particularly for those seeking an adrenaline rush: bungee jumping off Tokyo Tower.

Dubbed “Tokyo Tower Bungee VR,” this VR event provides a way for folks to leap off one of Tokyo’s tallest structures without the usual safety risks involved. Stationed on the second floor of Tokyo Tower’s main deck, the VR system for this attraction is a collaboration between virtual reality developers Logilicity and Cad Center with the former arranging the logistics and the latter providing the digitized layout of Tokyo’s metropolitan sprawl.

In terms of how bungee jumping in virtual reality goes, participants for this event are essentially strapped to a rack-like structure shown in the photo below. VR headsets are provided by the event organizers, so no worries about having to lug in your own set from home.

Once strapped in, the VR system transports the user to a digitized Tokyo, where they start from a narrow, open-air walkway protruding from Tokyo Tower. After all, similar to bungee jumping in real life, part of the fun is the jitters you get while observing the view below. Participants are more than welcome to look around and enjoy the Tokyo landscape before the big jump—chances are iconic landmarks such as Tokyo Skytree will be somewhere in the distance.

For the fall itself, however, the process is a lot more manual: participants strapped to the rack-like device are basically tipped over. While the scale of the movement may not be the exact same as jumping from a height of 150 meters (164 yards), the visuals do a good job of making you feel as if you’re plummeting down the side of the tower on the end of a bungee rope.

▼ Here we…

▼ … GO!!!

▼ A video released by the developing companies shows the contrast between what you see in VR and what’s going on outside of it

Tokyo Tower Bungee VR will be available until May 9. Tickets go for 1,200 yen (US$11.05) for adults, 1,000 yen (US$9.21) for high school students, and 700 yen (US$6.44) for junior high and elementary school students, separate from the cost of entering Tokyo Tower’s main deck. Reservations are required beforehand and you can reserve your spot here. If you consider yourself a non-thrill-seeker instead, regardless if the thrill is in VR or not, there’s also a plethora of different activities to enjoy in what is one of the most well-known features of the Tokyo skyline.

Event Information

Tokyo Tower Bungee VR / 東京タワーバンジーVR

Address: Tokyo-to, Minato-ku, Shibakoen 4 Chome-2-8 Tokyo Tower Main Deck 2F

東京都港区芝公園４丁目２−8 東京タワー メインデッキ 2F

Open 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. until Sunday, May 9

Website

Source, images: Youtube/どこでもバンジーVR via PR Times

