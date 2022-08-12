Even 25 years after the release of the Hayao Miyazaki classic, no other Ghibli character can match the deer god’s presence.

Not that Ghibli’s anime films don’t have memorable dialogue, but I think most fans would say that it’s the studio’s visual storytelling that really makes their movies among the most memorable in the history of animation. Case in point: in Princess Mononoke, one of the largest, most lasting impressions comes from a character who never speaks a single word of dialogue: the Great Forest Spirit.

And for those who want that silent, saintly, and mysteriously majestic presence to grace their home, there’s now a stunningly detailed figurine to provide just that.

The statue comes from, no surprise, Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku. Within the anime, the regal aura of the Great Forest Spirit comes not just from his appearance, but his physical stature as well, and the figurine is also substantially sized, measuring 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) in length and 24,5 centimeters in height at the tips of his antlers.

▼ In Japanese, the Great Forest Spirit is called the Shishigami, or “Deer God.”

In keeping with Ghibli tradition, the way the Great Forest Spirit moves reflects its inherent nature and role in the story. Every step the creature takes causes plants to spring forth, grow flourishingly, and then wither around its hooves, going through the entire cycle of life and death in the blink of an eye, and this phenomenon is recreated in the figurine, even as it remains stationary.

Speaking of plant life, while the polyester resin figurine’s base is covered with sculpted flora, the Great Forest Spirit will looks particularly at home if you place it somewhere where it’s surrounded by actual plants, like this.

▼ If you’re adjusting its position, make sure you don’t scratch it with your Princess Mononoke curse tentacle ring.

The Great Forest Spirit Diorama Figure, as it’s officially called, is being offered for 22,000 yen (US$163) here through the Donguri Kyowakoku online shop, with shipping scheduled for October. However, much like the divine deer was coveted by multiple parties within Princess Mononoke, Donguri Kyowakoku says the first batch is already sold out, but there is an option to be notified if/when a restock happens.

