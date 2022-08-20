You always said you wanted a giant stingray blanket, but now it’s time to put your money where your mouth is.

The giant freshwater stingray of Southeast Asia is said by some to be both the biggest freshwater fish and biggest stingray in the world. Reaching lengths of over four meters (13 feet) long and weights of up to 300 kilograms (660 pounds), they’re considered gentle giants of rivers despite their bone-piercing toxic tails.

And now it may be possible to tie your room together with one of these majestic beasts with the World’s Largest Freshwater Stingray Himantura Chaophraya Plush Blanket from Felissimo’s novelty brand YOU+MORE! for 13,200 yen (US$98) including tax.

This particular blanket is modeled after an actual giant freshwater stingray that dwells in Tokyo’s Itabashi Botanical Garden nicknamed “Chao” by visitors.

▼ An introductory video of Chao

Chao has grown to about 2.7 meters (9 feet) so far in the aquarium, but the blanket based on her only measures about 1.3 meters (4.2 feet) because its long tail was truncated for safety reasons.

Aside from the tail, the keepers at Itabashi Botanical Garden helped with the design to make it as authentic as possible right down to the exact speckling of Chao’s underside.

▼ Note how similar the positions of the spots are

All of the details unique to giant freshwater rays are there too, such as the wide dorsal fin, pointed snout, and mouth that’s positioned closer to the center than other rays and doubles as a pocket in the blanket.

A pair of eyes are embroidered on the top and it’s given a glossy sheen to resemble the real thing.

Its versatile design makes it good for wrapping around yourself on chilly nights, draping over a sofa as a cover, or as a stylish pet cushion.

There’s certainly a whole lot to love about this blanket, but there’s still a chance it may never see the light of day. Preorders are currently open until 27 September, but if there haven’t been over 100 orders by then, then the entire project will be canceled and no one will get a giant freshwater stingray blanket.

It would be sad if that were the case, but at least the real Chao will still be swimming about at the Itabashi Botanical Garden, dining on mackerel and hanging with her friend the loggerhead turtle. Be sure to stop by and tell her you’re a big fan of her modeling work.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!