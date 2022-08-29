Get into the spirit of fall right off the bat with these tasty-looking upcoming items from Starbucks.

If there’s one good thing about how quickly time is passing, it’s how quickly the limited-edition seasonal offerings at Starbucks Japan arrive, and this autumn’s menu, the fifth year of Artful Autumn @ Starbucks, has plenty to look forward to. Devised by 2022’s Starbucks coffee ambassadors (who are Starbucks employees selected through a company competition) from East Japan, Central Japan, West Japan, and the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo, the first of this year’s autumn menu takes the theme of “Our Harvest Table” and is entirely flavored with chestnuts, which is a food associated with fall in Japan.

Mandatory for every seasonal Starbucks menu is a Frappuccino, and this time is no exception. The Marrone Cassis Frappuccino combines the mild, nutty flavor of chestnuts with the sweet, fruity taste of blackcurrants (also known as cassis). Though Frappuccinos are known more as dessert drinks than coffee drinks, the ambassadors have added a hint of coffee to this one to help bring out the chestnuts and balckcurrents. The Marrone Cassis Frappuccino will cost 648 yen (US$4.75) for takeout and 660 yen to drink in-store.

Three new chestnut-flavored lattes are also on the way, but only one will be available in each region, depending on who invented it. The Montblanc Latte, for example, was designed by the East Japan Ambassador for East Japan customers, focusing on the delicious way chestnuts and coffee can combine. To bring alive the mild texture and fragrance of chestnuts as well as to emphasize their flavor, this latte uses Blonde Roast Espresso, which is known for its light flavor, and oat milk. Topped with whipped cream mixed with chestnut syrup, you’ll get plenty of autumn feel from this latte.

Central Japan will get a taste of the Honey Marron Latte. This drink is meant to emulate a bright autumn spectacle, with its glittering honey topping. It, too, is made with Blonde Roast Espresso and oat milk, to bring out the best flavor of the chestnuts. However, this one is topped with plain whipped cream and candied nuts, then drizzled with delicious honey instead of chestnut syrup.

Lastly, West Japan’s latte will be the Roasted Chestnut Latte, which is full of chestnut flavors and aromas. Also made with Blonde Roast Espresso and oat milk, but topped with roasted chestnut-flavored syrup, this one will give you the feeling of snacking on piping hot chestnuts just roasted on a fire, a staple of autumn food in Japan.

All three lattes will sell for 520 yen to 660 yen, depending on your preferred size and whether you get it to-go or not. Together with the Marrone Cassis Frappuccino, they’ll be available starting on September 1, just after the Jimoto Frappuccinos disappear from the menu, and will stick around until the 20.

Of course, in addition to the drinks, Starbucks will also start offering some delicious-looking autumn-themed foods in September, including a creamy and smooth “Nameraka Chestnut Montblanc” and a delightful pie made with Jonathan Apples and creamy custard.

Whether you can’t wait for the start of fall or you lament the end of summer, these sweet treats give you something to look forward to, so definitely look for them at your local Starbucks next month! And don’t forget to try the Starbucks dessert that’s got the Internet abuzz–if you can stomach it.

Source: Starbucks, Entabe

Images: Starbucks

