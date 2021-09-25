Now everyone has a chance to try out this buttery caramel flavor.

The Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Tokyo is a star attraction for various reasons. It serves not only as a coffee shop and roastery but as a monument to the Starbucks franchise itself, and it’s also a font of exclusive flavors that the rest of the country must covet from afar.

One of these flavors was their Smoked Butterscotch Latte, a flavor so popular that Starbucks saw fit to include a version of it in their regular stores last year. But as with all seasonal flavors, the time for the Butterscotch Jelly Latte came and went…and according to the Starbucks Reserve Roastery website, even they are no longer carrying those particular doses of sweet caramelized caffeine. The menu is prioritizing creme brulee and autumnal spice flavors instead. Pah!

But here’s the good news! As of September 21, customers can get their fix of sugary, buttery coffee at convenience stores all over Japan. The Starbucks Butterscotch Latte is making its debut as a pre-packaged chilled coffee!

The drink is comprised of a flavorful base of syrupy butterscotch, full, creamy milk, and of course, hand-picked roasted coffee beans. Its bold, invigorating sweetness is just the pick-me-up we need as the last embers of summer die out and invite the autumn chill inside. The drink is packaged gorgeously, too, with an abstracted blend of golden yellows and deep browns that evoke melted butter, drizzles of caramel, and Starbucks’ patented tasty coffee.

▼ Ah, the comforting taste of grandma candy.

The drink will cost just 216 yen (US$1.97). If you need a quick blast of flavored caffeine and don’t have the time to stand in line for a roasted potato Frappuccino, this little cup will sweeten up your day in no time at all!

