The coffeehouse chain has found a heartwarming way for us to all be a Santa this Christmas.
As we inch ever closer to Christmas, Starbucks is one step ahead of us, revealing today their first Frappuccino of the holiday season.
Called the Strawberry & Velvet Brownie Frappuccino, the new beverage highlights the red-and-white hues of the season, an auspicious colour combination in Japan, and is based around the theme of “Let’s Be A Santa!”
▼ The icy Frappuccino (pictured front) will be on the menu for 690 yen (US$4.72)
Designed to replicate the flavour of a red velvet cake, the limited-time beverage contains a whole chocolate-flavoured brownie, dispersed through the creamy base in chunky pieces. A bright red strawberry glaçage sauce is added to the mix, with swirls of it cascading over the whipped cream topping as well, alongside a scattering of white chocolate pieces.
As always, the cold beverage will be accompanied by a warmer version, and this year they’ll be adding a festive twist to the chain’s regular cafe mocha with strawberry glaçage sauce, which adds a fruity lift to the coffee-based drink, and a topping of red velvet brownie crumbs.
▼ The latte will retail for 540-680 yen, from Short through to Venti sizes, and like the Frappuccino, will be available until 29 November.
11/1(火)から、スターバックスのホリデーシーズンがスタート🎄— スターバックス コーヒー (@Starbucks_J) October 27, 2022
『#ストロベリーandベルベットブラウニーフラペチーノ®』が新登場🍓🍫
チョコレート味のブラウニーと、真っ赤なストロベリーの果肉感を楽しめる贅沢な一杯です。
お楽しみに😉 pic.twitter.com/SpbCVnuIfR
Three other hot drinks will be returning to the menu this year due to popular demand: the Gingerbread Latte, which tastes like gingerbread cookies; the Joyful Medley Tea Latte, a blend of black and oolong tea, and the Creme Brulee Latte, which is topped with sugar to replicate the burnt top of a crème brulee.
▼ Left to right: Gingerbread Latte (priced from 501-640 yen), Creme Brulee Latte (520-660 yen), and Joyful Medley Tea Latte (445-585 yen),
all on the menu from 1 November to 25 December.
Starbucks hopes the entire lineup of drinks will capture the spirit of the holidays and bring a smile to customers’ faces. It’s not just customers who’ll benefit from the drinks, though, as the chain says a portion of sales will be used to donate Starbucks food and items to the National Children’s Cafeteria Support Centre, an NPO that helps to feed young children.
This “Be A Santa Donation Program” is at the heart of the “Let’s Be A Santa!” theme underpinning this year’s holiday releases. So when you purchase any of the drinks, you’ll be helping to bring a smile to someone else through your order, which is a win-win for everyone this Christmas.
Source, images: Starbucks Japan
