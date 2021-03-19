Will this season’s limited-edition non-dairy milk beverages be a tasty revelation or a crushing disappointment?

Last week, Starbucks announced it would be giving us some exclusive limited-time non-dairy beverages for spring: the Banana ‘N’ Almond Milk Frappuccino and the Oat Milk Latte.

Naturally, our resident Frappuccino expert K. Masami was ready to take the tast-test duties upon her shoulders–or should we say taste buds?–and headed out to her nearest Starbucks as soon as the new drinks were released on 17 March.

▼ These mouthwatering posters were there to greet her.

Masami was especially keen to try the Banana ‘N’ Almond Milk Frappuccino, as it features Starbucks’ first-ever almond milk whipped cream.

▼ This mound is all almond, baby.

Complementing the almond milk whip is a scattering of banana chips, which have been fried in coconut oil for extra flavour and crunch.

▼ The topping also contains cascara sugar for a gentle sweetness.

Beneath the mound of whipped cream is a banana-scented almond-milk base, filled with fresh banana pulp for a vibrant fruity flavour.

▼ Look at all that pulp!

Having tried Starbucks’ almond milk before, Masami thought she had a good idea of what to expect with this new limited-time offering. However, she wasn’t prepared for the exquisite flavour that was about to flood her taste buds, because the addition of banana made for a standout combination that was moreish and oh-so addictive.

▼ The succulent and juicy banana pulp was extremely satisfying.

Masami quickly learned that almond milk and banana was a match made in heaven, and regardless of whether you like non-dairy milks or not, she reckons the nutty fruitiness will please a wide range of taste buds.

Another nutty beverage on the menu for a limited time is the Honey Oat Milk Latte, which is a new take on the oat latte that appeared on the menu for a brief period last year.

This new version contains a honey cascara-flavoured sauce. Cascara, which comes from the Spanish word for “husk”, is made from the dried cherry husks of the coffee plant, and this gives the drink a deliciously sweet, fruity flavour.

▼ Masami liked this one a lot.

So in the end, it turns out that these drinks weren’t a disappointment at all, and though Masami is used to drinking dairy milk, she didn’t miss it at all in these beverages, which was a surprising revelation. You might just get hooked on almond and oat milks too, especially if this is your entry point into the field.

Both new drinks will be on the menu at Starbucks stores nationwide from 17 March to 13 April–or until stocks last–with the Frappuccino retailing for 620 yen (US$5.70) for a tall and the hot latte retailing for 430-550 yen for Short through to Ventii sizes.

Those wanting a more traditional spring Frappuccino will still be able to try the Sakura Frappuccino during this same time period, until it disappears from the menu after 13 April.

Photos © SoraNews24

[ Read in Japanese ]