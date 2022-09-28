Spy x Family’s littlest-but-biggest star makes her Cross Shinjuku Vision debut.
Spy x Family ostensibly has three main characters: Loid, a spy posing as a doctor, Yor, an assassin posing as a housewife, and Anya, their adopted elementary school-age daughter posing as a kid who doesn’t have psychic mind-reading powers. Really, though, Anya steals just about every scene she’s in, as her precociously purehearted proclivities make her impossible not to emotionally latch onto and root for, whether she’s trying help secure world peace or win a school dodgeball competition (though those two goals aren’t always mutually exclusive).
So with the Spy x Family anime’s second-season debut right around the corner and a celebratory promotion running on one of downtown Tokyo’s premiere giant video screens, it stands to reason that the series’ biggest star is the one spreading the word to passerby Tokyoites, as Anya is currently showing up on the Cross Shinjuku Vision billboard outside Shinjuku Station.
クロス新宿ビジョンにアーニャが登場！— SPY×FAMILY (スパイファミリー)グッズ情報 (@SPYxFAMILYinfo) September 26, 2022
ビジョンの中のアーニャが動き喋ります!!#スパイファミリー #SPY_FAMILY pic.twitter.com/C1U830cbI8
The unique curved design and overhead placement of the Cross Shinjuku Vision screen helps create a 3-D effect, and while it’s not as pronounced here as it was last month when the display was filled up with cat Pokémon, the use of shadows still makes it look like Anya really is gazing out over the hustle and bustle of the Shinjuku neighborhood.
／— 『SPY×FAMILY（スパイファミリー）』アニメ公式 (@spyfamily_anime) September 26, 2022
新宿に飛び出す
アーニャが出現⁉️
＼
本日9月26日(月)より
JR新宿駅東口の大型街頭ビジョンに
アーニャが顔をのぞかせます🎉
▼放映期間
10月9日(日)まで
※毎時10分、40分すぎ頃に登場予定
※スケジュールは一部変更の可能性があります
ぜひご覧ください🙏✨#SPY_FAMILY#スパイファミリー pic.twitter.com/AFciaWvqu0
“Hey, everybody down there, Anya has a request for you all,” she shouts, in the adorable voice of voice actress Atsumi Tanezaki. “Don’t miss what Anya gets up to!” she reminds everyone within earshot, before a teaser trailer for Spy x Family Season 2 plays.
Anya appears twice an hour on Cross Shinjuku Vision, at 10 and 40 minutes after the hour. The videos seem to be slightly different, too, with the 40-minutes-after version shown below.
新宿のアーニャ見てきた💓— 鬱子 🌾10/27変身🌾 (@Fashionnessutsu) September 26, 2022
10分くらいと40分くらいに流れるやつ、初めの部分だけ違うのかな？
これは40分くらいに流れたやつ！#SPY_FAMILY #スパイファミリー pic.twitter.com/qZ1Wz4ll5y
What’s more, Anya is gracing the Shinjuku Alta Vision and Newno GS Shinjuku Vision video billboards as well. Alta Vision and Cross Shinjuku Vision are almost right next to each other, and if you’re lucky, you might just be able to catch a double-dose of Anya.
【アーニャが新宿に登場！】— SPY×FAMILY (スパイファミリー)グッズ情報 (@SPYxFAMILYinfo) September 26, 2022
新宿駅東口前の
■クロス新宿ビジョン
■新宿アルタビジョン
■NEWNO GS新宿ビジョンにて
SPY×FAMILYの屋外広告が登場！
アーニャが飛び出すかわいさ満点の
スペシャル映像が、本日9月26日から
10月9日まで登場予定です！
ORICON NEWSよりhttps://t.co/pSaSJQHIu7 pic.twitter.com/aftR6yOWRw
新宿のアーニャ！— さくら@引っ越しましたがまだ落ち着きません (@ruriri73177) September 26, 2022
どっちも撮ろうとすると難しい〜💦 pic.twitter.com/bJCbeNQgWd
Anya first showed up on Cross Shinjuku Vision on Monday, and she’ll be sticking around until October 9. Meanwhile, Spy x Family Season 2 premiers on October 1, and you’ll definitely want to catch the opening credits.
Source, images: Twitter/@spyfamily_anime
