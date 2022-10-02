Real-life versions of Loid and Yor aim to please the eyes, and ears, of fans of the hit anime/manga series.

Following its debut in 2019, it didn’t take long for the Spy x Family manga to become a hit. The series made the transition to animation with aplomb too, with hardly a single negative being said about the anime adaptation that began last spring and has audiences anxious to see that happens this fall in Season 2.

So with manga and anime success achieved, the next step for Spy x Family is live-action. A stage play is in the works, and the producers have just announced the performers who’ll portray spy/assassin spouses Loid and Yor Forger.

The production is using what’s known in Japanese theater as a “double cast” system, where the lead roles are shared by two actors who perform on different days. In the case of Loid, the doctor-disguised spy will be played by Win Morisaki, a former member of J-pop boy band PrizmaX who Hollywood moviegoers might recognize as Daito in Ready Player One…

…and Hiroki Suzuki, whose previous roles include tokusatsu hero Kamen Rider Blade and parts in the Touken Ranbu and Saiyuki musicals.

Alternating as housewife assassin Yor are Fuka Yuzuki, whose resume includes stints as an idol singer, model, and TV personality as well as acting appearance as Misa in Deathnote The Musical and Tsubaki in the stage adaptation of Your Lie in April…

…and Mirei Sasaki, current member of idol group Hinatazaka46 and also the live-action TV drama Kakegurui Twin’s Mikura and the Magia Record’s stage play’s Nanami.

As you’ve probably noticed, there’s a lot of musical experience among the four, and that was a requirement, since the Spy x Family stage play is also a musical. Musical Spy x Family, as it’s officially titled, will be opening at Tokyo’s Imperial Theater (a.k.a. Teikoku Theater) in March of 2023, where it will run from the 8th to the 29th before moving to Hyogo Prefecture in April and Fukuoka in May.

Of course, any time the subject of Spy x Family comes up, the immediate question is “Where’s Anya?” Don’t worry, Loid and Yor’s precious (and psychic) adopted daughter will be part of the show, but the winner of the open audition for the role has yet to be announced at the time of this writing. For those who need a dose of Anya’s cuteness ASAP, though, she is appearing in giant anime character form in downtown Tokyo right now.

