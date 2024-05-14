A special fruity green tea drink that’ll only be on the menu for a very limited time.

On 8 May, Starbucks released a Strawberry Frappuccino in Japan, a summer favourite inspired by the tradition of eating strawberries and cream at Wimbledon. Today, the chain announced it would be offering a new twist on this super popular beverage, starting on 15 May, and in true Japanese fashion, there’s a pun behind the new drink and its release date.

The key word here is “ichigo“, which means “strawberry” in Japanese, but can also mean “one” (“ichi“) and “five” (“go“). That makes 15 May the perfect date for a new Ichigo Frappuccino, and the one that’s coming our way is called the Matcha Ichigo Cream Frappuccino.

▼ The Frappuccino is priced at 678 yen (US$4.35) for takeout and 690 yen for dine-in.

This new drink takes Starbucks’ classic Matcha Cream Frappuccino and elevates it with the addition of strawberry sauce. The resulting beverage is said to contain a harmonious blend of bitter matcha and sweet-and-tart strawberry, and it can only be enjoyed at this time of year.

The green-and-red hues make for an eye-catching beverage, but you’ll have to be quick to get a taste of it, as it will only be on the menu for a short time, from 15-28 May.

Berry lovers will be pleased to know that the Wimbledon-inspired Strawberry Frappuccino will be around a while longer, until 3 September, so if you’re not in town for the Matcha version, there’ll still be a fruity Frappuccino to wet your whistle. And with this chocolate customisation hack, you’ll be wanting to drink it all summer long!

Source, images: Press release

