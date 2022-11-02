A beverage that’ll have you humming Christmas jingles for the rest of the day.

Now that November is here, there are only two months left in the year, and less than two months until Christmas. Starbucks is wasting no time in bringing out the tinsel and bunting, with its first festive Frappuccino for 2022 now appearing on menus across Japan, and our reporter K. Masami was one of the first in line for a taste test.

▼ The Strawberry & Velvet Brownie Frappuccino (690 yen [US$4.65]) is joined by a selection of warm lattes this Christmas.

With Christmas jingles playing in store, Masami really felt as if the festive season had truly arrived, and when she received her Frappuccino, she felt as if she’d just received her first Christmas gift. It was decorated in the festive red-and-white hues of Christmas, with a bright red strawberry glaçage sauce cascading over the whipped cream topping, accompanied by a scattering of white chocolate pieces.

The drink looked absolutely decadent, with strawberry sauce interspersed throughout the creamy base, and a thick pool of chunky strawberry pulp awaiting her taste buds at the bottom of the cup.

Just looking at the beautiful beverage is enough to bring a smile to your face, but that grin only widens when you taste it, as the strawberry sauce combines perfectly with the chocolate brownie pieces throughout the drink to create a cake-like richness.

There’s just enough tartness from the strawberry to counteract the sweetness of the cream and chocolate, creating a well-balanced, delicious dessert drink that’ll leave you humming Christmas jingles for the rest of the day.

For those wanting a warmer introduction to the holiday season, the latte version of the festive Frappuccino (540-680 yen) will be available, along with the Gingerbread Latte (501-640 yen), the Creme Brulee Latte (520-660 yen), and the Joyful Medley Tea Latte (445-585 yen), which are making a return to the menu for a limited time due to popular demand.

▼ Masami ordered her favourite Gingerbread Latte, as the ginger, coffee and cream combination is one she looks forward to every year.

The Strawberry & Velvet Brownie Frappuccino and latte will be available until 29 November, while the other lattes will be on the menu until 25 December. As for this year’s first Christmas drinkware items, you’ll have to hurry to grab them online from 1 November or in stores from 4 November!

