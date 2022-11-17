It’s amazing no one was hurt during the unexpected fireworks display.

Shibuya Scramble Crossing has become something of a hotspot for foolish shenanigans in recent years, with one person rolling through the busy intersection in an inflatable ball and another setting up a bed on the road for views on YouTube.

The latest stunt on the scramble wasn’t just foolish, it was incredibly dangerous, as it involved a man setting off fireworks, without any concern for the crowds of people around him.

According to bystanders, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on 14 November, when the man began walking across the intersection, said to be one of the busiest in the world, with a firework in each hand.

The fireworks appeared to have been lit as the pedestrian signals turned green, and by the time the man had made it to the middle of the crossing, fireworks had begun exploding into the sky.

Not all of the fireworks were aimed overhead, however, as one shot out vertically, narrowly missing a number of bystanders.

▼ This news report shows the scene as it unfolded.

As the video shows, the fates of two men in particular, one standing on the street, and the other walking by, could have been very different if they were just centimetres from where they were positioned.

These men narrowly avoided the high-speed flare, and it’s amazing that nobody was injured during the incident, especially considering around 50 fireworks were discharged in total. Once the fireworks had finished, the man used a loudspeaker to shout incomprehensibly into the sky, although his attempts to be noticed seemed to go awry as the traffic simply continued, albeit at a slower and more cautious pace, around the man as he continued to stand in the middle of the road.

Eyewitnesses say they believe his shouts were expressing dissatisfaction with the world, and once he was arrested, he reportedly told police that he “wanted to stand out”. Police say the man was a self-employed individual in his 30s, and they are continuing their investigations into the incident.

Source: Shinichi Hatori Morning Show via YouTube/日テレNEWS via Yahoo! News via Jin

Featured image: Pakutaso

