Cast members spring into action in surreal moment for parkgoers.

Tokyo Disneyland is a popular leisure destination at any time of year, but especially around Christmas. The park always has special decorations, shows, and parades to celebrate the yuletide season, making it a great place for friends, families, and couples to make memories they’ll treasure forever.

For some people who were at Tokyo Disneyland on Tuesday, though, when they look back on their day at the park what they’ll remember won’t just be chomping on churros and posing for pictures wearing Mickey Mouse hats, but also when some dude got tackled and pinned to the ground by security, all to the accompany of cheerfully boppy Christmas parade music.

At 3:30 p.m. the floats and performers for the Disney Christmas Stories parade set out for their-once-a-day trip around the park. As they passed through the plaza in front of Cinderella’s Castle, though, a man suddenly stood up from where he’d been sitting in the spectator area along the parade route and ran directly into the path of the oncoming floats, turning around and waving both arms while jumping up and down.

That sort frolicking might be allowed for the parade’s dancers, but it’s a security issue when guests do it, so the man was swiftly taken to the ground by a maroon-jacketed employee, or “cast member” as Tokyo Disneyland’s employees are called. A number of other cast members came to assist, subduing the man with their collective body weight.

▼ Ironically they pinned him just as the parade’s accompanying vocals sang out “Feel a little lighter!”

The man, who under questioning was revealed to be 51 years old and unemployed, was handed over to the police and placed under arrest on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business, a broad-ranging criminal offense that covers a variety of disruptive mayhem committed on or around business property. However, in his statement to police he said that “It was not my intent to cause any trouble,” so maybe the parade had just filled him with so much Christmas spirit that it pushed out his common sense, and investigators are still determining the extent of his legal culpability.

The parade resumed after a six-minute delay, and thankfully the incident has not led to Tokyo Disneyland choosing to once again cancel Christmas.

