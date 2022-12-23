Let’s help Eevee save Christmas.

People say Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, but unfortunately health issues usually aren’t considerate enough to check the calendar before they crop up. So while most people are hanging ornaments on their trees, shopping for last-minute presents, or sipping cups of warm eggnog, some people will are spending the holiday season in the hospital.

One such person is Japanese Twitter user @noel_bonnie517, who’s also the mother of a three-year-old child. The timing of @noel_bonnie517’s treatment means she’s unable to do anything special for the little tyke on Christmas, and that’s where the Pokémon fan community has a chance to help out, as the mom recently tweeted;

“A request to anyone who has Eevee in their home (‘What are you talking about?’ you might be asking) Would you be willing to send me Eevee pictures for my three-year-old, whose favorite Pokémon is Eevee? Eevee stuffed animals, toys, video game screenshots, anything is OK. Since I’m in the hospital, I can’t do anything for my kid on Christmas, so I want to send them a lot of Eevee [pictures]. My three-year-old is doing their best and not crying, so if anyone can help, I’d really appreciate it.”

Bringing smiles to people’s faces is nothing new for Eevee, which is why the Gen-I Pocket Monster, which we can attest to personally from our visits to the Eevee Outbreak event and the Eevee mailbox in Yokohama. Fans across Japan have been responding by replying to @noel_bonnie517’s tweet with photos of their collections and memories, so hopefully in addition to Quick Attack and Charm, this year Eevee can add “making one child’s Christmas very special” to its ability list.

Source: Twitter/@noel_bonnie517 via Hachima Kiko

Photos ©SoraNews24

