Add convenient Pokémon plates and mugs to your next Pokémon “picnic”!

If you’re someone who loves camping, then you understand the need for light yet durable, sanitary tableware. After all, you can’t go lugging around ceramic plates, and paper plates are simply not eco-friendly. So what do you do? Buy some stainless steel Pokémon tableware from character goods maker Marimo Craft!

Their Pokémon Outdoor Series is perfect for camping or other portable uses because it’s light, easy to clean, and durable. The series includes three different designs each of shallow cups, mugs, and plates.

The shallow cups come with a handle and are stackable for easy storage. They have measurements carved into their sides, so they’re great for preparing food, but they’re also suitable for use over a fire, so they can be used for cooking as well as eating and drinking. The three designs are Pikachu, Pikachu and Bulbasaur, and Pikachu and Eevee. They sell for 1,650 yen (US$12).

The mugs (1,650 yen each) come in the same Pikachu and Pikachu and Eevee designs, but the third design features Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle snoozing together in a circle. They can hold up to 300 milliliters (10 ounces).

The plates, too, have the same Pikachu and Pikachu and Eevee designs, but the third plate shows Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle running together in what looks like a field. The plates measure 165 millimeters (6.5 inches) in diameter, so they’re small enough to carry but big enough to be used as dinner plates.

The Pokémon Outdoor Series will be available in various department stores, character goods stores, and fashion goods shops around Japan starting at the end of March, so if you’re a Pokémon fan and a camper, keep an eye out for them! They would go great with the Pokémon camping gear released by outdoor company Logos last year. Soon enough we’ll be able to make our whole camp Pokémon-themed!

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!