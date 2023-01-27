Inspired by a luxury French cake, this promises to be an indulgent affair.

Starbucks is known for its special Japan-only limited-edition seasonal releases, but when it comes to big events on the calendar like Christmas and Valentine’s Day, the chain goes all out by giving us not one but two new releases to help amp up the celebrations.

With Valentine’s Day now around the corner, we’ve already been blessed with our first Valentine’s Day offering for the year, in the form of the Fondant Chocolat Frappuccino, and now it’s time to behold the second new beverage — the Opera Frappuccino.

Like the first Valentine’s Day release, the latest Frappuccino is inspired by a chocolatey cake, and this time we’ll be sipping on a drinkable French opera cake, with layers of sponge, chocolate, and cream.

While the new beverage promises to be a total chocolate indulgence, with dark chocolate powder, chocolate chips, almond milk and a small amount of coffee in the mix, the topping looks set to steal the show, as a specially developed chocolate glacage sauce gives the surface an incredibly glossy finish, and a light dusting of gold powder adds extra shine.

The different layers are designed to impart a different chocolate sensation as you progress through the drink, and we can’t wait to try it when it’s released on 3 February. It will be on the menu at Starbucks locations across Japan, priced at 776 yen (US$5.95) for takeout and 790 yen for eat-in customers.

Source, images: Starbucks Japan

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!