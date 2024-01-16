With over a dozen new items in the range, there’s something for everyone at Starbucks this Valentine’s Day.

In Japan, Valentine’s Day is synonymous with chocolate, so it’s no surprise that Starbucks has chosen to feature it on its new collection to mark the romantic occasion. What is surprising is how delicious it looks, and it’s not the only star of the show either, as the collection is vast, including hearts and more subdued designs to make sure everyone gets a little love on Valentine’s Day.

So strap in and get ready to be seduced by the new range, starting with the adorable Balloon Message Gift, which contains a message card and a drink ticket valued at 671 yen for drink in or 658 yen for takeout beverages, all for 1,200 yen (US$8.22).

Now we move on to the tasty chocolate-themed items, the highlight of which, for us, is the Chocolate Bar Mug (2,050 yen).

▼ We can’t think of a better mug for our daily hot chocolates.

For hot chocolates on the go, we have the Chocolate Bar Stainless Steel Tumbler (4,200 yen)

With a cute heart on the backside and a pink lid for contrast, this is another highlight of the collection.

As is the Chocolate Stainless Bottle (3,950 yen), which is slightly smaller but no less gorgeous with its cake and cookie design.

Those who want to see their drinks can do so with the Chocolate “Water-In” Tumbler (2,450 yen).

The “Water-In” feature remains within the double-wall structure, to create the snow globe-like effect.

Those who like pink but prefer a more subdued look can choose from any one of these beautiful designs.

▼ Stainless Bottle Pink (4,550 yen)

▼ Stainless Bottle Light Pink (4,100 yen)

▼ Reusable Cup (440 yen)

▼ Drink Hole Cap Bearista (only available as a set with the Reusable Cup for 950 yen).

▼ Starbucks Bearista Message Gift (1,500 yen)

Want white? Starbucks has you covered with the Stainless Logo Bottle (4,400 yen).

If navy blue is more your thing, the following items will be right up your alley.

▼ Stainless ToGo Logo Tumbler (4,200 yen)



▼ Valentine’s Mug (1,900 yen)

▼ Starbucks Mini Cup Gift (1,050 yen)

You can share your love of Starbucks with someone you love this Valentine’s Day with a couple of Beverage Cards, priced at 700 yen each.

There really is something for everyone at Starbucks Japan this Valentine’s Day, but you’ll want to get in quick as the goods will be available at stores around Japan and online while stocks last from 17 January.

Source, images: Press release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!