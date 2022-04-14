The taste of a Japanese summer festival in a cup!

Starbucks is always looking for new ways to get customers through the doors, and this time they’re using a tongue-twister of a Frappuccino to do exactly that, thanks to the Bananana Banana Frappuccino.

▼ Available in regular and chocolate versions, the two new beverages went on sale from 13 April for a limited time.

Starbucks has released some banana-flavoured beverages in the past, but with Japan’s thirst for banana drinks continuing, the chain has upped the ante by adding more cuteness and fun to these new beverages, starting with the tongue-twister of a name…and a bright banana chocolate topping.

If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to find some adorable banana-shaped chocolates in amongst the round chocolates on top of the Bananana Banana Frappuccino.

According to Starbucks, these drinks form the first drop in their limited-edition summer collection, and the mixture of fruity milk flavours are spot on for refreshing the palate on a hot day.

The syrup used in both drinks contains pure banana pulp, adding a fresh and fruity flavour to the mix that’ll make banana lovers swoon.

In Japan, summer is synonymous with festivals, and one of the most popular sweets you’ll find on sale at a festival stall are bananas coated in hard chocolate, which are served on wooden skewers. That’s what this next beverage is designed to taste like, so our taste tester K. Masami was ready to fall in love with this one from the get-go.

The chocolate notes are strong here, as the syrup, milky base, whipped cream, and colourful Smartie-like topping are all bursting with chocolate flavour.

▼ From the looks of it, you’d think this was a plain chocolate Frappuccino.

The banana is far more subdued here, but still definitely evident in the pulpy syrup. However, it’s clear that chocolate is the star of the show here, as every spoonful is brimming with it, amplified by the delectable crunchy chocolate flakes scattered throughout the drink.

Despite all the chocolate, the fruity element gave the rich layers a light and refreshing boost, and when Masami closed her eyes, she did get a hint of those chocolate-coated bananas from summer festivals.

While Masami loved the chocolate banana Frappuccino, she reckons banana purists will fall head over heels for the non-chocolate variety. And if you love your banana, you’ll also love the Banana Cream Doughnuts, which are also on sale for a limited time.

The Bananana Banana Frappuccino and the Chocolate Bananana Banana Frappuccino will be available until 31 May, or until stocks last, priced at 678 yen (US$5.48) for takeout and 690 yen for eat-in customers.

Images ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]