It’s the purrfect “The ones that get it, get it” fashion statement.

Are you as obsessed with Shinjuku’s giant 3-D cat as we are? We’ve followed this calico from the very beginning, seeing its transformations and collaborations, so of course we were over the moon when we found out about a line of 3-D cat accessories being made.

These Shinjuku East Exit Cat Accessories were made in collaboration with accessory shop Palnart Poc, also located on the east side of Shinjuku Station, and include a broach, a charm, and a tack pin.

The broach features the cat in its familiar 3-D box. It costs 3,800 yen (US$28.15). It does take up a bit of space, so it’s great if you want that to be the statement of your outfit.

The charm shows the cat standing up and is backed by stars, a fantasy-like element that Palnart Poc is known for. It costs 2,200 yen. The chain is not included, but here’s an idea of what it looks like size-wise.

The tack pin is just 2,000 yen and depicts the 3-D cat peering from behind the Cross Shinjuku building, otherwise known as its home. It’s so subtle that you may be able to get away with wearing it to a business meeting. (For legal purposes, we are not recommending this!)

You can purchase any of these pieces online or by visiting the Giant 3-D Cat Cafe, where you can also enjoy a 3-D cat coffee or matcha latte. The shop also has T-shirts, bracelets, and tumblers, so it’s worth a visit!

Shop information

Shinjuku East Exit Cat Cafe | 新宿東口の猫のカフェ

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Shinjuku 3-23-18 Cross Shinjuku Bldg 1F

東京都新宿区新宿3-23-18 クロス新宿ビル1F

Open: 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. (last order 8:30 p.m.)

Closed Mondays

Sources: PR Times, Shinjuku East Exit Cat website

Featured image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Shinjuku East Exit Cat website

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]