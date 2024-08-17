A new place to revive and replenish your energy levels.

As the busiest station in the world, Shinjuku Station has a reputation for being like a dungeon in a video game, with its maze-like structure making it easy to get lost, leaving you in desperate need for a save point. Now there’s a place in the dungeon that’ll save you and refill your energy levels at the same time, and it’s called Yaorin Cafe.

▼ Opened at the end of June, Yaorin Cafe’s signature product is its candy apples.

You can get more than just candied apples here, though, because there are other candied fruits available, including grapes, which are served up on a stick for 600 yen (US$4.07).

Another unique aspect of the store is the fact that it sells teas (like the iced tea above for 450 yen), which have been specially chosen to pair well with the crunchy glazed fruits. Actually, some customers recommend stopping here just for a beverage, because all drinks at Yaorin Cafe come with two free bite-sized pieces of candy apple.

▼ There’s plenty to choose from on the drink menu.

With candy apples being predominantly enjoyed during childhood, many customers haven’t tasted the sweet treat in years. Staff say they love seeing the faces of joy on customers as they rediscover the taste, and they’re often surprised at how much more refined these morsels are.

▼ No thick glazes here — just enough to crack under the tongue while letting the fruit take centre stage.

The focus on high-quality fruit is impressive, and it’s all thanks to the fact that the cafe is operated by a Nagoya-based fruit and vegetable store. This ensures only the freshest seasonal fruit is used, and it really makes a difference, creating a sublime balance between sweet and sour notes that’s pure perfection.

▼ The candied grapes are crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and perfectly chilled to make them even more delectable.

Although the inside of the store isn’t very large, with only 30 seats, it’s the perfect oasis for recovering your physical strength before setting out to conquer the dungeon outside.

▼ The sweet treats are so good you might find yourself ordering a cup of candied apples to go for 800 yen.

It’s a great spot for apples, and a great spot to recharge in the middle of the bustling station. So next time you need to replenish your energy levels, let Yaorin be your save point. And you can also enjoy the wonders of these vending machines inside the station, that emit a scent with every purchase.

Store Information

Yaorin Cafe Shinjuku Station branch / やおりんカフェ新宿駅店

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Shinjuku 3-38-2 (JR Shinjuku Station, Central East Exit Alps Square)

東京都新宿区新宿3丁目38番2号（JR新宿駅構内・中央東口アルプス広場）

Open: 6:15 a.m.-10:00 p.m

Website (Instagram)

Photos ©SoraNews24

