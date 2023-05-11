Restaurant chain teams up with Yu-Gi-Oh for a special menu and exclusive cards saluting the game’s 25th anniversary.

When the Yu-Gi-Oh collectible card game launched in 1999, one of the biggest challenges it faced was that the Pokémon card game had already been around for more than two years. To succeed, Yu-Gi-Oh needed to carve out a separate identity from Pokémon’s cute pseudo-zoology atmosphere, and it did so by being completely bonkers with its art design. There are a lot of weird Yu-Gi-Oh cards, but arguably the weirdest of all is the Hungry Burger.

Of course Hungry Burger is one of my favourite Yu-Gi-Oh monsters. pic.twitter.com/HS0lIE0ekw — Kujo (@Kujo1597) May 27, 2021

Yep, that’s a straight-up monster hamburger with fangs that devours its opponents. If you’ve ever been on the receiving end of such an attack, you’ll be happy to know that the time for your revenge has come, as Coco’s Japan is adding the Hungry Burger to its menu as part of a collaboration with the Yu-Gi-Oh card game.

Next February marks the 25th anniversary of the Yu-Gi-Oh card game, but Coco’s is getting an early start to the celebration with four Yu-Gi-Oh-themed food items. The 1,309-yen (US$10) Hungry Burger recreates the card’s fangs in cheese, and comes slathered in barbeque sauce with fries on the side.

For dessert, there’s the Galactica Oblivion Parfait (1,199 yen), inspired by the ace monster summoned by Yu-Gi-Oh Go Rush protagonist Yudias Velgear. Orange slices evoke the creature’s brightly colored shoulders, and the sensation of the popping candies sprinkled into the ice cream are meant to represent the infinite stars of the cosmos.

Also part of the tie-up is the Sevens Road Magician Curry (1,309 yen). The Yu-Gi-Oh Rus Duel monster’s defining characteristic is its ability to draw power from all seven colored elemental attributes in the game, and so the curry comes with an eclectic mix of ingredients, hamburger steak, broccoli, red bell pepper, eggplant, and mussels.

And of course, Coco’s can’t leave out Yu-Gi-Oh’s most famous monster, which is why the fourth item is a Blue-Eyes White Dragon Parfait (1,199 yen). Standing in for those blue eyes is soft Ramune cider-flavored candy, accompanied by marshmallow claws and a towering cotton candy body atop the glass, plus a container of sweet blue syrup to drizzle over everything once it’s brought to your table.

Coco’s will also be offering free Yu-Gi-Oh cards to customers who purchase the collaboration items or other select foods from the regular menu. Though the exact card you get is random, you can at least choose if you’d like a Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Monsters or Yu-Gi-Oh Rush Duel card.

▼ The cards will become available in stages, with the top line on offer from May 16 to June 5, and the bottom from June 6 to June 26. Also, the second batch includes two “Coco’s Original Monster” cards, one for Duel Monsters and one for Rush Duel.

The Hungry Burger and Galactica Oblivion Parfait will be on sale from May 16 to June 5, and the Sevens Road Magician Curry and Blue-Eyes White Dragon Parfait from June 6 to 26. And if you need some otaku-oriented food to tide you over until then, you can get Legend of Zelda-flavor fried chicken in Japan right now.

Source, images: PR Times

