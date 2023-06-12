Enako’s newest project with publisher of Shonen Jump features cosplays for characters both new and old.
Last year, Japan’s number-one cosplayer, Enako, appeared in a photo album focused on the works of Rumiko Takahashi, creator of manga such as Inuyasha, Urusei Yatsura, and Ranma 1/2. But with Enako’s amazing range in cosplay ability, there’s a broader focus for her newest project with Shueisha, in which she dresses as some of the publisher’s biggest anime/manga stars of both past and present.
Enako Cosplayer 2 is the 112-page book’s title, since it’s a follow-up to her first major-publisher photo collection, 2019’s Enako Cosplayer.
Top cosplayers need to keep up with the top buzz-generating series of the current season, so one of the characters Enako will transform into is Ai Hoshino, pictured above, the main character of reincarnation thriller Oshi no Ko. Other fresh-in-fans’ minds muses include Chainsaw Man’s Power…
…and, equally capable of taking care of herself in a fight but with a much more wholesome attitude, Spy x Family’s devoted mom/secret assassin Yor Forger.
With Shueisha also being the publisher of Weekly Shonen Jump, cosplays for some of the biggest shonen series in the industry’s history are on the table, like the titular star of Naruto…https://twitter.com/enako_cos/status/1665999558789435392
…One Piece’s Boa Hancock…
…and Dragon Ball’s Android 18, posing in front of a Luck Foods truck for an extra figurative nod and wink at fans with sharp memories for the series’ lore.
Speaking of good memories, the album will also salute series that may have quieted down or gone dormant since the peak of their popularity, but which still have a special place in the hearts of fans, such as Darkstalker’s brawling succubus Morrigan…
…Lina Inverse, the Slayers sorceress just as likely to destroy demons as innocent people’s homes with her explosive magic…
…and even So Dakki from Hoshin Engi, a series even many long-time anime/manga fans may have forgotten about until right now.
Enako Cosplayer 2 is priced at 3,300 yen (US$24) and releases on June 21, with preorders open here on Amazon Japan.
Source: Amazon Japan via Hachima Kiko
Top image: Amazon Japan
