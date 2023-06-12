My Neighbour Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Howl’s Moving Castle and Spirited Away are all represented in this show-stopping new collection.

With the heat of midsummer fast approaching, it’s time to pack away our spring clothes and take out all our summer goods, which won’t be complete this year without at least one update from this new Studio Ghibli collection.

Produced in collaboration with Saitama-based company Ensky, the new collection features famous faces from four Ghibli films: My Neighbour Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Spirited Away, and Howl’s Moving Castle.

The characters bring anime fun and flair to small bags called “Dekake Pochettes” (“Outing Pochettes“) and a series of fans dubbed “Take Uchiwa Mamedayori” (“Bamboo Fan Small Tidings“), so let’s take a look at the range below!

▼ My Neighbour Totoro Watermelon (660 yen [US$4.73])

“Mame” literally means “bean” and is used as a cute way to describe things that are small, like these fans which measure 11.7 centimetres (4.6 inches) across and 17.6 centimetres in height.

Making these fans even more sweet is the fact that they come with an envelope so you can write your tidings on the back of the fan and send it to a friend as a summer gift.

Summer greeting cards are commonly sent amongst friends, family, and others you may be indebted to in Japan, so these are a beautiful idea for the upcoming season.

With designs this beautiful you’ll probably want to keep at least one for yourself, although choosing one will be hard as there are three designs in total, featuring Totoro, Jiji, and No Face.

▼ Kiki’s Delivery Service Lemon (660 yen)

▼ Spirited Away No Face and Shoji (660 yen)

▼ Shoji are sliding doors with white paper affixed to them, which cats seem to love destroying.





Rounding out the collection are four pochettes, which feature transparent windows on the stomach or mouth to make it look like the contents of your pouch have been eaten up by the characters. Each one comes with a detachable strap so you can use them as either a shoulder bag or hand-held pouch.

▼ Small Totoro (3,520 yen)

▼ Medium Totoro (3,630 yen)

▼ Calcifer (3,520 yen)

▼ Large Totoro (3,740 yen)

▼ No Face (3,520 yen)

The collection will be available at a number of retail locations, each with a different on-sale date. From 16 June, 500 post offices nationwide will carry two fans, My Neighbour Totoro and Spirited Away, and three of the pochettes, Large Totoro, Small Totoro and No Face. These will also be available at the post office online store from 16 June.

The fans can be purchased right now at the Ensky online shop, with the pochettes being added from mid-July. The pochettes in particular are sure to turn heads, especially if you fill them with the new Takara Tomy Ghibli mini cars!

Source, images: Press release © 1989 Eiko Kadono – Studio Ghibli – N © Studio Ghibli

