There are many young adults in Japan that don’t understand life insurance options or have a negative view of them, but one company is aiming to change that with what the people want: hot dating sims with sexy voices. On June 29, Japan’s Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life Insurance Company released a dating sim titled “Watashi wa Hoken ni Hairanai” (“I Will Not Get Insurance”).

In the game, your new love interest tries to convince you to purchase different insurance plans, but as the title of the article says, the main goal isn’t to get insurance–it’s to resist it. “Isn’t that counterproductive?” you may be thinking. But as your relationship with the main love interest grows deeper, you’ll learn more about different types of life insurance and their features. So the more you resist, the more knowledge you gain!

▼ There are also pop quizzes throughout the dialogue to make sure you’re actually reading and learning.

You’ll also be treated to the sultry voice of Tomokazu Sugita, a voice actor with a notably deep voice. You may recognize him as the voice of Joseph Joestar in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Kyon in The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, and Gintoki Sakata in Gintama, among many others. If you make it until the end of the game without purchasing life insurance, you’ll be treated to some saucy visuals and ultra-sexy voice clips. So if you’re a fan, resist the urge even if your life depends on it!

The dating sim is available on smartphone and PC on Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life Insurance Company’s LINE account here, but just be aware that it’s only available in Japanese for now. If that isn’t an issue, though, it may be just the inspiration to get life insurance you need before playing dating sims like Doki Doki Literature Club.

