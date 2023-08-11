No sicknesses or injuries reported, but better safe than sorry.

With the Pokémon World Championships currently going on in Yokohama, Tokyo’s Pikachu Sweets by Pokémon Cafe decided to open a pop-up shop in Yokohama’s Minato Mirai district. Drink and Ice Shop by Pikachu Sweets, as the shop is called, is located inside Landmark Plaza, just a block away from the tournament venue at the Pacifico Yokohama convention center, and since August 5 they’ve been serving up Pokémon-inspired snacks and drinks, including the Pikachu’s Tail Pikapika Pineapple Juice, pictured above.

It’s a cleverly adorable design, with the beverage served inside of a capped pouch shaped like the Electric-type Pokémon’s zigzagging tail. But what’s decidedly less cute is the discovery that that some of the packages weren’t sealed up as tightly as they should have been. The exact problem point hasn’t been specified, but Pokémon Café’s management has determined that the insecure sealing may result in liquid leakage and mold growth.

The issue affects 549 packages sold on August 5, which have an expiration date of October 31. In response to the potentially messy/gross situation, Pokémon Cafe has issued a recall and is offering refunds (handled through the customer service phone desk reachable at 076-201-8788). Thankfully, no sickness or injuries related to consumption of the product have been reported, but the company still advises that anyone with one of the affected packages avoid putting it in their mouth.

