Just what we’ve been waiting for — because you really can’t have too many Pikachu-themed sweets, can you?



That’s right, the new offerings from Pikachu Sweets by Pokémon Cafe are sure to delight both sweets and Pokémon fans alike.

The Pikachu Sweets by Pokémon Cafe, where you can find the new seasonal items, is a take-out shop focusing on desserts and beverages that opened last year next to the Pokémon Center Mega Tokyo in Ikebukuro, so it’s the perfect place for a quick recharge after a Pokémon shopping spree.

This time, they’re offering two delectable Pikachu items, a popsicle and a cold dessert drink.

Here’s the “Pikachu Sweets Costume Changing Popsicle in Pineapple Orange Flavor“, priced at 650 yen (US$6.15). How cute are Pikachu’s expressions? Plus, the pineapple and orange flavor certainly sounds deliciously refreshing. The popsicles come in four shapes and in one of two different package designs.

The second item is the “Pikachu Tail Chocolate Banana Frappe“, available for 700 yen.



That cookie in the shape of Pikachu’s tail is just perfect! And anything that combines chocolate and banana can’t be bad, can it?

▼ They recommend getting the drink with a Pikachu drink sleeve, which can be purchased for 550 yen a piece for each beverage ordered. How’s that for cute accessorization?

The Pikachu popsicle and drink will be on the menu until October 1, and while it may not be the height of summer now according to the calendar, the cold treats should still be a welcome part of the menu as the heat is still going strong in many parts of Japan, including Tokyo. Additionally, if you’re going to be at the Pikachu Sweets by Pokémon Cafe, you may also want to check out the new Gengar and Litwick mousse cakes that come out on September 12, which look lovely as well .

Whether it’s a collaboration with the Detective Pikachu film or Pokémon bubble tea, we’re always happy to see our favorite Pokémon turned into creative foods and drinks, and we can’t wait to see what they’ll be offering next!

Shop information

Pikachu Sweets by Pokémon Cafe / ピカチュウスイーツ by ポケモンカフェ

Address: Tokyo-to, Toshima-ku, Higashi Ikebukuro 3-1-2, Sunshine City Alpa area 2nd floor

東京都豊島区東池袋3-1-2 サンシャインシティ 専門店街アルパ 2F

Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Source, images: PR Times

