The frontman of rock band X Japan and successful soloist will be the first Japanese person to leave his handprints at the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A.

Billboard dubbed him a “musical innovator” while Consequence wrote that he’s “one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history.” Now, 57-year-old drummer, pianist, composer, and all-around inspirational artist Yoshiki has unlocked a new achievement by having his handprints and footprints immortalized outside of the TCL Chinese Theatre in downtown Hollywood.

Rising to widespread fame as the leader and co-founder of legendary Japanese rock band X Japan, Yoshiki has also gone on to have a successful and prolific solo career, performing in front of massive crowds at venues around the world. Outside of music, he’s also well-known for his contributions to film, fashion, his high-profile acquaintances, as well as everything from generous charitable acts to his Yoshikitty collaboration with Hello Kitty.

▼ Yoshiki sharing news of the honor on his Twitter account

The ceremony on September 14 marks a particularly momentous occasion as Yoshiki will be the first Japanese person ever to receive the honor out of roughly 300 pioneers in the entertainment industry whose handprints have been left outside of the Theatre since the tradition began in 1927. Other actors of Japanese descent such as silent film star Sessue Hayakawa (1886-1973), Japanese-American actor Mako Iwamatsu (1933-2006), and even Godzilla have been honored with stars on the nearby Hollywood Walk of Fame, but with over 2,760 of those, Yoshiki will join a much more exclusive club. At the ceremony, his good friend Gene Simmons of the American band Kiss will be in attendance and his Korean actor friend Byung-hun Lee is slated to be a guest speaker. His first directorial work, a long documentary film titled Yoshiki: Under the Sky, is also set to have its Hollywood premier at the TCL Chinese Theatre on the same day.

▼ Yoshiki: Under the Sky

僕が初監督を努めた映画『YOSHIKI：UNDER THE SKY』

本日、日本全国で公開です

改めて、ファンの皆、素晴らしいアーティストの方々と映画を制作できたことを嬉しく思っています。

ぜひみんな観てね！

"YOSHIKI: UNDER THE SKY", the film I directed for the first time

Ahead of the global release,… pic.twitter.com/jpZKImfKEm — Yoshiki (@YoshikiOfficial) September 8, 2023

Finally, fans of Yoshiki have even more reason to celebrate as the musician will be kicking off his Yoshiki Classical 10th Anniversary World Tour with Orchestra 2023 “Requiem” in Tokyo beginning on October 7. We wish him all the best as he embarks on this new journey in Japan, followed by stops in London, Los Angeles, and New York.

Source: ITmedia Inc.

Top image: PR Times

