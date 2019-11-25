J-rock legend hangs out with the 44th president of the United States at birthday bash in California.

With a seemingly endless supply of energy and not so much as a single visible wrinkle on his smooth-skinned face, it can be easy to forget that Japanese recording star Yoshiki does, in fact, age. As a matter of fact, the founder of J-rock unit X Japan celebrated his birthday last week, turning 54 on November 20.

This year, the ever jet-setting Yoshiki celebrated his birthday overseas, visiting friends and professional associates in San Francisco. However, while Yoshiki’s illustrious career and decades in the spotlight often make him the biggest celebrity in any room he graces, an unexpected guest at the party pulled off the rare feat of surpassing even the musician’s level of fame, as the party was joined by none other than Barack Obama.

Yoshiki hasn’t elaborated on how he and the 44th president of the United States of America became acquainted, but he also posted a photo of himself, wearing the same outfit, blowing out the candles on a birthday cake at a party apparently hosted by Internet business mogul Marc Benioff, who may have served as the intermediary who brought the two together.

Dressed in stylish jackets and open collars, Yoshiki and Obama cut more casual figures than when the musician posed for a tuxedo-formal photo with the U.K.’s Prince Charles back in the summer, but there’s still such an aura of stylish confidence in Yoshiki’s birthday photo that several fans took the liberty of adding in a sparkly visual representation of it.

Others, meanwhile, felt there’s no way to improve on the original photo’s aesthetics, and simply left comments such as:

“That’s Yoshiki for you!”

“Two handsome guys😍”

“More proof that Yoshiki has the power to move the hearts of people all over the world.”

“When I saw the picture I thought ‘Wow, that guy looks like Obama…,” but it’s really him!!! This is so amazing that I don’t even know what’s going on anymore.”

“Yes, we can. We are X!”

Considering Yoshiki’s track record of incredibly generous donations to people in need, it’s nice to see him be able to enjoy others doing something nice for him, and now we can’t wait to see who the next world-class celebrity to show up on his Instagram account will be.

