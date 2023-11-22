Will Sizzlipede furniture become the hot new interior trend?

Japanese furniture maker Cellutane has done a pretty good job helping fans incorporate some Pokémon style into their home décor. Previously, we’ve taken a look at the company’s easy chairs inspired by Snorlax, Slowpoke, and Gengar, all of which look adorable and cozy.

There’s been a pretty big hole in the lineup though, in that Cellutane hasn’t offered any Pokémon zaisu. Zaisu are traditional Japanese chairs that sit flat on the floor. The legless design makes them easy to incorporate into classical Japanese interior design, which often features low tables, and zaisu are also easier to slide out of the way when not in use, which is always a plus with the limited floorspace in many Japanese homes.

And as luck would have it, there just so happens to be a Pocket Monster species that already has a zaisu-like shape.

And thus was born the Sizzlipede Zaisu, based on the flat, bendy Fire/Bug Pokémon that made its debut in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Cellutane has done an impressive job on the visual details, too. Rather than just use Sizzlipede-pattern cloth for the chair’s covering, the Pokémon’s facial features and other distinguishing physical characteristics are properly presented from the flame at the tip of his tail to the markings on his back and his many, many legs.

The zaisu’s shape can be adjusted at three different points, with 42 different selectable angles for the backrest, 14 for the headrest, and 11 for the footrest.

You can even set it to a full-reclining mode and use it as a napping mat.

Though the preview photos show a kid sitting on the Sizzlipede Zaisu, it should be big enough for grown-up Pokémon fans too.

The Sizzlipede Zaisu is priced at 14,990 yen (US$100) and can be ordered directly from Cellutane here, or through Rakuten or Yahoo! Japan Shopping (here and here), with shipping scheduled for early December.

Source. photos: Cellutane

