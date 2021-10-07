30 Gen-1 Pokémon are ready to literally become part of your home.

Street addresses in Japan are numbered in the order that the buildings on a block were built, and so building 1 and building 2 might not necessarily be next to each other. That can make it hard for deliverypeople and visitors to find your place, so it’s customary to put a plaque with your name on it, called a hyosatsu, next to your home’s front entrance.

▼ A hyosatsu with the owners’ family name

Originally, hyosatsu were simple, utilitarian placards, but in modern times many people want something a little more stylish or individualized, since the sign is sort of a symbol of your home. And really, what’s more stylish than your very own Pokémon hyosatsu?

▼ Pikachu welcomes you to the Sato family home.

A while back, Japanese company Hankos started making personal seal (Japan’s equivalent of a signature on legal documents) stamps with Pokémon on them. The line has been a huge hit, but customers started asking if the my name/my favorite Pokémon concept could be expanded to hyosatsu, and now Hankos is ready to take that step.

They’re starting off where the series did, in Pokémon’s Kanto region, with 30 of the most loved Gen-1 Pocket Monster species.

▼ Bulbasaur, Charmander, Charizard, Squirtle, Pikachu, and Meowth

You’re not locked into using Japanese text, either. Since each sign is made-to-order, you can get yours with Latin alphabet letters instead.

▼ It’s not uncommon for Japanese homeowners to opt for the alphabet rendering of their name on their hyosatsu if they want a chic, contemporary look.

▼ Psyduck, Slowpoke, Gengar, Lapras, Ditto, and Eevee

In addition to your choice of Pokémon, your can also select either silver or black as the primary color.

▼ A picture of Mewtwo by the front door seems like yet another great way to keep junk mail out of your mailbox.

▼ Snorlax, Mewtwo, Mew, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile

Since the Pokémon hyosatsu are designed to be installed outside and exposed to the elements, they’re made out of sturdy stainless steel. There’s nothing stopping you from hanging one on the wall inside your home as an interior decoration, though.

▼ Sentret, Pichu, Togepi, Ampharos, Wooper, Quagsire

And for a final bit of personalization, you have 12 fonts (six Japanese and six alphabet) to pick from.

▼ Espeon, Umbreon, Wobbuffet, Larvitar, Lugia, Celebi

Officially called Pokémon Signs, they can be ordered online through Rakuten (silver here, priced at 17,380 yen [US$159], and black here, at 19,850 yen). And if your favorite species isn’t in this initial group, don’t despair, because it wouldn’t be a shock if Hankos expands the lineup to more members of the Pokédex before long.

Source: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: SoraNews24, PR Times, Rakuten

