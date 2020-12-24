Keep your favorite Pokémon with you wherever you go with these fashionable new glasses.

If you’re a Pokémon fan, you’ve probably wished you could pick your own starter Pokémon and embark on your own Pokémon journey. While maybe you can’t actually travel around the world catching and battling, you can still pick a Pokémon to take around with you by choosing a pair of glasses from JINS’ upcoming Pokémon eyewear line!

Designed to be with you on your journey every day, these glasses from Japanese eyewear company JINS will be available for both children and adults. Altogether, there are five collections–three for adults and two for children–all with different colors and styles, totaling 59 different varieties.

Let’s start with the adult Flagship Models. They’re designed based on four popular Pokémon: Pikachu, Eevee, Snorlax, and Mew, and each Pokémon has frames in four different colors, including one color that’s only sold online.

▼ From left to right: Pikachu, Eevee, Snorlax, and Mew. The frames in the yellow box are online-only varieties.

Each is designed to incorporate some feature of the Pokémon it represents. For example, Pikachu’s has lightning-bolt-shaped arms and earpieces that look like its tail, and the ends of the Snorlax model’s earpieces look like the Pokémon’s hand. Each one sells for 12,000 yen (US$115.71 by conversion, though actual U.S. prices may vary).

The Kanto Region Models use the Kanto region starter Pokémon as motifs. Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and, of course, Pikachu, are carved into a relief on the inner side of the left arm. On the inside of the right arm are three Pokéballs, plus Ash’s Pikachu, who, as you know, refuses to go into a Pokéball.

These glasses come in four colors–including a web-only color–and four styles of glasses, totaling 16 different pairs. They’ll be available for 8,000 yen each.

Next up is the Johto Region Models, which are designed to represent the color-schemes of Johto’s starter Pokémon: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile.

They also come in four different frame shapes and color styles.

▼ From top to bottom: Cyndaquil, Totodile, Chikorita, and online-only legendary models.

Included among these models (and shown above in the yellow box) are two online-only designs featuring Johto region legendary Pokémon, Lugia and Ho-oh. These each have two designs available. Like the Kanto models, the Johto models will sell for 8,000 yen each (including the net-only legendary models).

The Kids’ Models are 5,000 yen each and have bold, colorful designs featuring the Pokémon logo as well as either Pikachu, Eevee, Mew, Cinderace, or Lucario. They also have a Pokéball motif on the end of the earpiece, making these crowd pleasers for young Pokémon fans.

The Kids’ Hay Fever Glasses, which have a protective hood over the tops and on the sides to keep pollen out of the eyes, come in softer pastels as well as dark blue. They’re decorated with the same Pikachu and Pokémon logo as the regular glasses, and also have Pokéball motifs on the side protectors. They’ll be on sale for just 3,000 yen.

What’s more, when you buy any one pair of these Pokémon glasses, it will also come with a special case and cleaning cloth, whose style and design depends on the collection that the glasses are part of. You could get a Pokéball-shaped cloth and understated brown case, a Pokédex cloth and sophisticated gray case, a gold-and-silver Pokéball cloth and a white pouch, or a Rotom-shaped cloth and Pokéball-colored case, depending on which model you buy.

And lastly, when you purchase a pair from a JINS shop, you’ll also get a limited-edition shopping bag to take them home in!

These glasses are all expected to be sold in JINS stores throughout the country, as well as on their online shop. There are also plans to release them in the U.S. and China! They’ll be released in Japan on January 1, and will be rolled out internationally over time. They’re a great way to rep your fandom without being obvious, so if that’s your jam, definitely check them out!

Source: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, JINS

