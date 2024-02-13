The only place in the world where you can view weeping poop cherry blossoms, but you have to sing and dance to make them bloom.

In 2019, Japan was forever changed when a museum dedicated to poo popped up in Yokohama, and it became so popular it found a permanent home in Tokyo’s Diver City shopping complex at Odaiaba.

The Unko Museum (literally “Poo Museum”) has been opening the eyes of the public to the wonders of excrement in all sorts of fun ways, but this year it’s outdone itself with the announcement of a new event entitled: “Full Bloom!! Unko Sakura 2024“.

According to the museum, unko and sakura have something in common, as “they are fleeting yet beautiful“. To celebrate that fact, the museum will be decked out with cherry blossom decorations, and the highlight will be the Unko Volcano, which will bloom and erupt with the help of visitors, through the magic of projection mapping.

▼ According to the press release, this is where you can “Feel spring while having fun and screaming to your heart’s content!”

The special interactive event at the volcano is known as “Let’s make the poop cherry blossoms bloom together”, where staff will lead visitors through fun choreography and chants of “unko!” and “sakura!” in time with the music. These chants will help the projection-mapped sakura grow in stages from bud to full blossom, and once the flowers are in full bloom, the famous volcano will erupt, sending dozens of spongy cherry blossom-coloured poops out into the air.

After the eruption, the lights will come back on so you can take photos with the fully bloomed weeping cherry blossom decorations. The museum says this is a great spot to take photos for social media, as it’s the only place in the world where you can view weeping poop cherry blossoms.

Plus, anyone who follows the Unko Museum’s Twitter or Instagram accounts and shows the “following” screen to staff will receive a special spring-exclusive pink Unko Museum sticker as a free gift, while stocks last.

If you’re looking for the most unusual cherry blossom-viewing site in Tokyo, the Unko Museum definitely needs to be added to your list. This is a unique hanami experience that you won’t find anywhere else, but it’s only available for a limited time, from 12 March until 14 April.

Museum information

Unko Museum Tokyo / うんこミュージアム Tokyo

Address: Tokyo-to, Koto-ku, Aomi 1-1-10, Diver City Tokyo Plaza 2F

東京都江東区青海1-1-10 ダイバーシティ東京 プラザ 2階

Open 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (last entry 7:00 p.m.) weekdays; 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. (last entry 8:00 p.m.) weekends

Business hours will change from 16 March to the following:

10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (last entry 7:00 p.m.) weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. (last entry 8:00 p.m.) weekends

Business hours are subject to change without notice, for the latest information please check Twitter

Website

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!