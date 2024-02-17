No Face and others from the Aburaya bathhouse appear on caps and daypack.

Despite the name, New Era isn’t averse to some throwback elements in their designs. Case in point: the fashion company is entering into an anime collaboration with a title that’s 23 years old. Really, though, it’s a partnership that anyone would be willing to jump into, since its with Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away.

New Era is first and foremost a headwear company, and the team-up with Spirited Away consists of no fewer than seven different hats inspired by the 2001 Best Animated Feature Academy Award-winner.

Somewhat ironically, No Face serves as the primary face of the collection, first appearing prominently here on the 59 Fifty-series flat-brim cap, which also has the Hayao Miyazaki-directed film’s Japanese title, Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi, in Japanese text (千と千尋の神隠し) stitched on the side.

No Face’s presence is a little subtler on the black 9 Fifty cap, where his body blends into the background that he shares with mouse-form Boh, Yu-Bird, and the emblem of the Aburaya bathhouse (油).

The same pattern is also available on a white cap, though, where No Face stands out quite a bit more.

If you prefer some curvature to your hat’s brim, the scene-stealing Susuwatari/Soot Sprites can keep you company on this 9 Forty A-Frame, which includes notation on the back to clear up any potential confusion as to whether these are the Soot Sprites from Spirited Away or My Neighbor Totoro.

Also among the curved-brim options is this 9 Thirty with Haku, in his dragon form, being pursued by shikigami mystic paper servants…

…and this 9 Twenty model with a No Face crest up front and an Aburaya insignia around back.

But maybe you need a brim that goes all the way around? Then this No Face bucket hat is the one for you.

And since if you need a hat to keep the sun off you, odds are you’re going to be out and about for a while, rounding out the New Era/Spirited Away collection is a 22-liter daypack backpack, once again with the Soot Sprites along for the journey.

Hat prices vary by model, starting with the Soot Sprite 9 Forty A-Frame at 4,400 yen (US$30), the Haku 9 thirty and No Face 9 Twenty both 4,620, the No Face bucket at 5,500, the patterned 9 Fifty at 6,050, and the No Face 59 Fifty at 6,600. The backpack is priced at 7,700 yen.

The entire collection will be available through the Ensky online shop here, with orders opening at 10 a.m. on February 21.

Source, images: PR Times

