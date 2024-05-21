Bringing you one step closer to travelling on a Ghibli passport.

Travelling can be a stressful experience so it’s always nice to have some familiar comforts to keep your spirits up along the way. When it comes to handing over your passport at immigration, you’ll now be able to put a smile on everyone’s face with a Studio Ghibli passport case featuring characters from three famous films.

The first case in the three-piece range is the Spirited Away Passport Case No Face, which is jet black to match the colour of the character that gazes out at you from the bottom corner.

On the inside is the kanji character “油”, the logo for the Aburaya bath house where we first meet No Face…

…and a sweet pattern featuring Soot Sprites with the komeito candies they can be seen carrying in the film, alongside some bath tokens, which No Face offers up to main character Chihiro.

The Kiki’s Delivery Service Passport Case Jiji is bright red, as a nod to the red bow worn by main character Kiki.

▼ Kiki’s feline friend Jiji is the star character appearing here.

Kiki makes an appearance inside the case, though, alongside a pattern that spells out “Kiki’s Delivery Service”.

▼ Finally, we have the My Neighbour Totoro passport Case Medium Totoro.

The star on this pale blue case is the medium Totoro with its sack full of acorns, which famously fall out as the magical creature walks by in the film.

▼ On the inside, we have a couple of Soot Sprites…

▼ …and a forest-themed pattern featuring acorns, leaves, and mushrooms.

Each case measures 13.5 x 10 x 2 centimetres (5.3 x 3.9 x 0.8 inches), which is the perfect size to slot your passport in.

The passport cases retail for 2,970 yen (US$19.08) each and can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online (No Face case here, Jiji here and Totoro here).

And if you’d like to brighten your travels even further, don’t forget to pack a Ghibli umbrella and some travel mugs in your suitcase!

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku ( 1, 2, 3)

