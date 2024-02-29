That probably depends on the egg you use, though.

The English concepts of “fresh” and “raw” tend to overlap quite a bit in the Japanese term “nama.” Often the distinction can be made from context like “nama biru” for a draft beer and “nama no ninjin” for raw carrots, but this recipe our writer Yui Imai came across really brings these two ideas together in one dessert.

It’s called nama purin, in which “purin” is a Japanese version of pudding, known in other countries as a flan or crème caramel. Many a purin has been called “nama“ in the past to highlight its tender freshness, but this recipe really seems to exemplify the idea of “nama.”

It was brought to us by the National Federation of Agricultural Co-operative Associations, or “Zen-Noh” for short. They mention that not only is their nama purin as fresh as you can get, but it’s also very easy to make with items found at any supermarket, so Yui was excited to give it a shot.

Here’s everything she needed for two puddings:

・Fresh cream: 100 grams (3.5 ounces)

・Milk: 50 milliliters (1.7 ounces)

・Granulated Sugar: 20 grams (0.7 ounces) for the cream and 1 tablespoon for the caramel

・Eggs: 2

・Vanilla Extract to taste

The hardest part is probably making the caramel sauce, but that’s just a matter of putting two tablespoons of sugar and one tablespoon of water in a pan and heating it. Once it gets a nice brown color, turn off the heat and let the residual warmth do the rest of the work.

Add about half the amount of water to get a nice consistency but be careful while everything’s hot because it might splash back and scald.

With the sauce out of the way, it’s just a matter of whisking up some cream with sugar in it. Yui did it by hand but after finishing, highly recommends using an electric beater. Your elbows will thank you for it.

Once the cream starts forming sturdy piles, add the vanilla and beat some more. Then add the milk bit by bit, beating each time to firm it back up.

Once everything is looking good, get your eggs ready and separate the yolks.

Just put the cream into a cup or bowl of your choice, hollow out a little groove, plop the yolk in it, then drizzle the caramel on top and marvel at what you just made.

In Yui’s case, she was blown away by the richness of both the fresh cream and raw egg yolk working in perfect harmony. Although it was quite different from a typical purin, it still had the distinct taste and sweetness of it, only everything seemed amplified.

She had always thought that making purin required a lot of steps like steaming and chilling, but this was way easier and seemed to yield even better results.

Of course, one major issue in other countries is the egg. In Japan, eggs are sold with the assumption they’ll be eaten raw, but other regions may have standards that differ so be sure to look into how eggs are prepared for sale first.

And if it turns out you’re in the clear, then try this recipe out for a nama purin like you’ve never had before.

Source: Zen-Noh Nama Purin Recipe

Photos ©SoraNews24

