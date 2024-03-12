So that’s what Mickey smells like?

Our Japanese writer Udonko has long been a fan of incense; having grown up in the countryside she puts a high value on being surrounded by soothing aromas. But one day while shopping online for some new sensations, she came across something very peculiar.

For 1,320 yen (US$9) on the Japanese e-commerce site Rakuten Market, Kyukyodo Incense Disney Mickey Mouse was sold.

At first, this looked like a cash grab based on the fact that Steamboat Willie was recently entered into public domain. However, it’s produced by renowned Kyoto-based incense producer Kyukyodo and also available in the scents of other characters like Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Chip & Dale. Not only that, but the box even had the Disney seal of approval on it.

So, if this is the official fragrance of Mickey Mouse, Udonko was about to learn the biggest mystery surrounding Hollywood’s biggest mouse. For nearly a century, he has delighted us with his whistling and hot-diggity-dogs, and yet who among us can say they know what he smells like?

The box yielded few clues, simply stating that this is “a blend of specially selected fine natural fragrances” and “a secret recipe we inherited, handed down within the Imperial Palace since the Heian Period” which lasted from the 8th century to the 12th.

Udonko opened the box and was greeted with an overwhelmingly fresh scent. It was also elaborate, like the bouquet of some high-end soap or hand cream. That stood to reason as Mickey is famous for working clean.

But behind that smell was a lush floral scent, like walking through a vast blooming garden. It was interesting for incense because it felt more like a Western fragrance. Even the website yielded no clue as to what the smell was exactly, which is strange because most other products give very detailed descriptions of their aromatic blends.

Not Mickey, or any of the other Disney gang, though. It appeared that no one can be told what the Mickey smells like. You have to smell it for yourself. So, Udonko lit up a stick.

Much to her surprise, the original smell of the incense completely changed once it was lit. Of course, Udonko was an old hand at this stuff and knew the sticks never smelled the same as the emitted aroma, but she never smelled a contrast quite this stark before.

The new smell was much more Japanese. One way to put it is that the previous smell was like Disneyland and this new smell was more like a Kyoto Temple. It was very soothing and a good scent to go to sleep to.

Udonko thought it was a smell that’d appeal to everyone from Disney fans to incense fans, which seems very fitting for Mickey Mouse and his own universal appeal. Our writer also became more intrigued with what the other characters might smell like too.

She also recommends it as an entry incense for anyone looking to get into the hobby. It’s a pretty low-cost source of enjoyment, requiring only a stand and something that can catch the ashes, both of which can easily be found at 100-yen stores.

▼ A cat saucer isn’t necessary but it helps.

And so, the next time anyone asks what Mickey Mouse smells like, you can answer, “complex.” The same has been said about me, but I don’t think it was a compliment that time.

