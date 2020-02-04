Tie a bow around gifts and envelopes with a wonderfully fragrant incense ribbon.

As modern technologies and conveniences take over the everyday world in Japan, a lot of the country’s traditional crafts are now looking for new ways to remain relevant in people’s day-to-day lives. While the struggle is a real concern for some of the nation’s artisans, one centuries-old company has found a way to not only adapt to the current climate, but revolutionise their craft as well, and the news is attracting attention from people around the country.

The new product that’s been created comes from Kunjudo, a highly respected incense company that’s been in business since 1863. Located on the island of Awaji in Hyogo Prefecture, the company specialises in the production of traditional Japanese incense sticks and fragrant papers, but now it’s revolutionising the industry with an incense ribbon called “Aroma Cord”.

This “string-shaped” incense is made with cotton and comes in nine different fragrances. There’s Deep Ocean…

▼ Breezy Grass…

▼ Fruity Flowers…

▼ Blooming Flowers…

▼ Exotic Citrus…

▼ Spicy Jasmine…

▼ Modern Agarwood…

▼ Noble Sandalwood…

▼ And Smoky Forest.

Each cord measures two metres (6.5 feet) in length, and is sold in a pack that includes a flame-resistant mat and a clip that conveniently puts a limit on the burning time.

Its compact size makes it perfect for travelling, but what really makes it a novel concept is the fact that it can be used in place of ribbons when wrapping presents, to add a gorgeous scent to gifts.

In fact, the Aroma Cord can be used in place of any type of ribbon or cord, which means it can bring a fun scent to jewellery and hair accessories.

The centuries-old Japanese craft of mizuhiki is based on designs that use special cord, making it another useful option for the Aroma Cord.

Mizuhiki knots are commonly used on special monetary gift envelopes in Japan, and in recent years they’ve come to be used on jewellery and other small accessories as well.

The Aroma Cord debuted on the market on 28 January and can currently be purchased online for 880 yen each. These will definitely make a nice addition to our other Japanese incense purchases, which range from chocolate to sake and even Rilakkuma fragrances.

Store Information

Kunjudo / 薫寿堂

Address: Hyogo-ken, Kobe-shi, Nada-ku, Nadakita-doori 9-1-17

兵庫県神戸市灘区灘北通9-1-17

Hours: 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Website

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!