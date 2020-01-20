A sign of the spring days to come with Disney’s newest line of Tsum Tsum toys.

Wrapped in a salt-pickled cherry blossom leaf and filled with a sweet red bean paste, sakura mochi is a pink-hued rice cake often associated with spring and enjoyed with many events synonymous with the season, such as cherry blossom viewing.

Used in ambitious culinary crossovers and by fashionistas, it’s no surprise that sakura mochi’s iconic image has also inspired Disney’s most recent launch of new Tsum Tsum plushies.

The characters featured in the line are a familiar cast: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy, Chip and Dale, Winnie the Pooh, and Piglet.

▼ Designed with a cover shaped like a cherry blossom leaf, Chip and Dale, Winnie the Pooh, and Piglet look the part of a bona-fide sakura mochi.

▼ A snug fit which taunts us with the reminder that we can’t eat these specific sakura mochi.

▼ Mickey and Minnie, on the other hand, come with a specially-designed tail.

▼ It features a cherry blossom flower on the end — a perfect accent especially in the Year of the Rat.

▼ Donald and Daisy have cherry blossom flowers and petals scattered over their clothes, and also come with their signature accessories adorned with cherry blossoms.

The sakura mochi-style Tsum Tsum are available in all Disney stores in Japan and can be bought here while supplies last. Priced at 660 yen (US$5.99), these Tsum Tsum soft toys make for a cute souvenir or a great gift for friends.

For those who want to satisfy their inner foodie and hit two birds with one stone, check out these edible Tsum Tsum creations as well!

Source, images: Disney Store (Japan)

[ Read in Japanese ]