Looks like Mickey got another new makeover. But if you love Mickey Mouse no matter what his face looks like, you’re going to love this. Character fashion line hopely, headquartered in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward, has released a line of T-shirts and bags that were all made in Japan and for which Mickey has been stylized with a kabuki-esque “wa” aesthetic.

There are six different T-shirts in total in three different colors, all pigment-dyed and stamped with a Mickey Mouse pose. There are versions of him outlined in white, and there are also some full-color versions.

▼ Each costs 6,380 yen (US$60.75), which isn’t a bad price for such a high-quality Disney fashion item!

The line also includes pouches, shoulder bags, and tote bags. The denim bags are made using materials from denim company Kaihara, based in Tokyo’s Nihonbashi district, the canvas bag materials are sourced from Senda Textiles in the capital’s Kotobuki neighborhood, and they’re all crafted by experts at Endo Kaban, which has been in business in Tokyo’s Yanagibashi area since 1824.

▼ One of the designs take inspiration from the famous portrait of kabuki actor Otani Oniji III, whose exaggerated stage stage expression and makeup, plus dynamic posing, make for one of the most widely recognized visual references for kabuki.

▼ The tote bags are available in different sizes as well, so you can buy one for any occasion.

The pouches and bags range from 4,180 yen to 16,830 yen. Considering they’re basically collector’s items and they’re made with sturdy and long-lasting materials, though, you could almost call it a bargain.

▼ The best part is that all of the bags and pouches have an adorable pattern inside featuring Mickey and the rising red sun of the Japanese flag!

These items are available through hopely’s online store here, which also has a lot of other cute character goods (including Mickey Mouse), so check them out if you’re looking for more character swag!

