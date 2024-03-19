One box contains 47 Cup Noodles’ worth of Mystery Meat!

Between their long-standing culinary traditions and thriving restaurant scene, people in Japan can be pretty particular when it comes to food. So when a company announces that it’s going to be selling boxes of, in its own word, “mystery meat,” you might not expect that to make the nation’s stomachs growl in anticipation.

That’s exactly what’s going on, though, because said company is Nissin.

Nissin is best known as the maker of Cup Noodle, Japan’s favorite brand of instant ramen. Though Nissin always has a lineup of alternate flavors on offer, the original version is still the biggest seller, thanks in no small part to it containing pieces of the company’s proprietary Mystery Meat. Nissin’s Mystery Meat is so beloved that the company has had requests from fans for them to sell it on its own, and so that’s just what they’re doing with the soon-to-go-on-sale Unlimited Mystery Meat (or Nazoniku Hodai, as it’s called in Japanese).

Sadly, the box does not contain a pocket dimension with a literally unlimited amount of Mystery Meat. It does, though, still contain approximately as much mystery meat as you’d get in 47 cups of Cup Noodles, with a total weight of 200 grams (7.1 ounces).

So what should you do with all that mystery meat? That’s up to you. The most obvious move would be to pour an extra serving into your Cup Noodle for an extra-hearty meal, or maybe add it to another brand of instant ramen as a guest star. Nissin won’t be offended, though, if you decide to simply munch on some Mystery Meat as a snack, maybe paired with an ice-cold beer.

As a matter of fact, Nissin explicitly recommends doing just that, and has also shared suggestions of ways to use Mystery Meat as a cooking ingredient.

▼ Mystery Meat fried rice

▼ Hamburger with Mystery Meat

▼ Mystery Meat Spaghetti Bolognese

▼ Mystery Meat stuffed peppers

▼ Mystery Meat and kimchi rice bowl

Nissin’s announcement that it will begin selling boxes of just Mystery Meat has been met with great joy by Japanese Twitter users, whose comments have included:

“This this this this this this! This is what I always wanted!”

“I absolutely have to buy this.”

“I’m thinking it’d go great with a shochu and soda water cocktail.”

“I’ve been waiting so long for this. Gonna eat it with udon and soba noodles.”

“They should change the package and call it ‘Cup Meat.’”

“I want to just pile it up into a big mountain of meat on my plate.”

“It’s a wonderful day to be a Mystery Meat maniac!”

Unlimited Mystery Meat goes on sale March 25, priced at 650 yen (US$4.35) per box. Oh, and if you’re wondering how a company can get away with selling meat without disclosing what kind of meat it is, you can put your mind at ease. Despite the name, the true identity of “Mystery Meat” isn’t a secret, and if you don’t mind having the mystery spoiled, the truth is right here.

