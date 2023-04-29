Come on, Nissin, we need this.

Is there a way to make cooking Cup Noodles easier?

That might seem like an absurdly lazy ambition, but convenience is the whole point of instant ramen. The easier the better, we say, and thankfully that’s a philosophy that Cup Noodle maker Nissin shares with us, as demonstrated by the company’s latest invention.

At first glance, that might just look like an ordinary measuring cup with the Cup Noodle logo and a few other aesthetic touches from its iconic packaging. But look closer, and you’ll see that the units of liquid measurement aren’t in metric or imperial units, but Cup Noodle ones.

The lowest line, indicating the smallest volume, is the amount of hot water you need to add to a Cup Noodle Mini. The middle line corresponds to the amount required for a standard-size Cup Noodle, and at the top is the amount for a Cup Noodle Big, for those times when you’re fiercely famished (which also tends to be when the ASAP-nature of instant ramen is most appreciated).

Cup Noodle cups do have a line on the inside near the rim that shows how much hot water you’re supposed to fill them with, so if you have a hot water dispenser in your kitchen that you always remember to keep filled, the benefit of a Cup Noodle-specific measuring cup might not be so quickly apparent. If you don’t have a dispenser, though, Nissin’s invention takes the guesswork out of deciding how much water to boil, so that you won’t boil too little (leaving your noodles undercooked) or too much (wasting time boiling extra water you’re not going to use only to dump it down the drain).

Nissin’s tweet has quickly racked up nearly 140,000 likes as of this writing, along with comments such as:

“I want this so bad…”

“I always boil too much water, so I could really use this.”

“Seriously want one of my own.”

“This is a wonderful invention.”

“I really want to taste the ramen made with this, since it’s the precise amount of water recommended by Nissin.”

“Please start selling these.”

In regard to that last comment, at the moment Nissin hasn’t yet mentioned anything about offering the Cup Noodle measuring cup for sale to the general public, but if they do decide to start selling them, it wouldn’t be the first time one of Nissin’s crazy ideas became reality thanks to popular demand.

Source: Twitter/@cupnoodle_jp via IT Media

Featured image: Twitter/@cupnoodle_jp

