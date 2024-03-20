Special traveling Ghibli exhibit makes its first stop in Kanagawa.

The Toshio Suzuki and Ghibli Exhibition is a traveling museum exhibit celebrating both the anime films of the celebrated animation studio and the career of its co-founder and long-time producer. For those who can’t make the trip to the Ghibli Museum in Tokyo or to the Ghibli Park theme park near Nagoya, the Toshio Suzuki and Ghibli Exhibition gives them a chance to take a deeper look at the studio’s art and inspirations, and even for those who have visited the two permanent Ghibli facilities, there are some new things to see, as shown in this preview image from a previous iteration of the exhibition.

The Toshio Suzuki and Ghibli Exhibition has made stops in Tokyo, Kyoto, Fukuoka, Ehime, and Iwate Prefectures, and this week it’s come to Kanagawa Prefecture for the first time, for a multi-month stay at the Yokosuka Museum of Art. But even before the exhibit opened to the public, two big Ghibli stars came out to greet the city: Spirited Away’s No-Face and Yubaba.

The wily witch and scene-stealing creature from the first (but not last) anime to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature appeared in a grassy field overlooking the sea. Not only does this location tie into Yokosuka’s cultural history as a port town of ships and sailors, the lack of skyscrapers, neon signage, or any other trappings of a modern Japanese metropolis give the quick video a timeless look, making it feel like No-Face and Yubaba really are out on a day excursion from the Aburaya bathhouse of the gods.

The Toshio Suzuki and Ghibli Exhibition opened Wednesday and will run until June 18, and while Yokosuka is one prefecture over from Tokyo, it’s reachable by train from downtown Tokyo in about an hour, so it’s a doable detour if you’re a traveler staying in Tokyo but want to get out of the capital for a while. Plus, Yokosuka is only 10 minutes by train from the town of Kurihama, where you can see another Oscar-winning Japanese film star…

…in the form of the awesome Godzilla slide.

