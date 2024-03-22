Anime character delivers a lesson in resilience with a dash of Ghibli magic.

Studio Ghibli characters are known for their ability to persevere in the face of hardship, inspiring other characters, and members of the audience, along the way.

So when it comes to creating merchandise for these characters, there’s no better way to capture this spirit of resilience than with a product that literally falls down and gets up again. Luckily in Japan, self-righting dolls known as “okiagari koboshi” have been around since the Muromachi Period (1336 – 1573), when the lord of the Aizu clan in Fukushima ordered feudal retainers to make them during winter to sell on New Year’s Day.

These self-righting dolls represent resilience of character while championing a local folk art tradition — two of Studio Ghibli director and co-founder Hayao Miyazaki’s favourite things — so it’s nice to see them becoming a part of the lineup at the anime studio’s affiliated Donguri Kyowakoku retail chain.

After giving us a bunch of self-righting dolls featuring some of our favourite characters from My Neighbour Totoro and Spirited Away, there’s now a new okiagari koboshi to add to our collection, this time featuring the heron from Ghibli’s latest work, The Boy and the Heron.

▼ Say hello to the “Gently Swaying Okiagari Koboshi Heron Mascot“.

As the above image shows, the heron wobbles (“ゆらゆら” [“yura yura”]) when pushed, so no matter how many times you tilt it with your finger, it will always right itself, with a gentle sway.

The movement will make you feel as if the being inside the bird is about to appear out of its beak, and the rounded shape is designed to look like the super-deformed heron shared by the studio’s now-deleted Twitter account just before the movie’s release.

▼ With gorgeous details all around, the heron’s wobble will look good from every angle.

Whether you choose to enjoy the heron for its good looks or the deeper meaning of resilience behind its self-righting wobble, this is a new product that’ll put a smile on the face of any Ghibli fan. Priced at 3,300 yen (US$21.74), the heron is available at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online while stocks last.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!