Ojaga Design teams up with My Neighbor Totoro, Laputa, and Porco Rosso.

Studio Ghibli specialty store Donguri Kyowakoku puts out a lot of apparel, accessories, and other fashion items, with the most fashionable of all grouped under its GBL sub-brand. Oftentimes these premium offerings are collaborations with famous designers, and that’s the case with these beautiful leather wallets featuring characters from My Neighbor Totoro, Castle in the Sky/Laputa, and Porco Rosso.

These short wallets are the result of a partnership with Ojaga Design. Based in Tokyo’s Tachikawa district, Ojaga Design is a leather accessories design house, and all of its products are hand-sewn by artisans in Japan, making each piece ever so slightly unique.

There are four different designs in the Ghibli short wallet collection, starting with Totoro’s Catbus. The mix of dark and light brown leather is meant to reflect the feline transporter’s physical prowess and gentle nature, and the textured design gives it a lifelike quality.

▼ The multi-pocket construction helps you keep your cards, coins, and everything else organized just the way you like it.

Also hailing from My Neighbor Totoro are the Makkuro Kurosuke, or soot sprites. This wallet doesn’t have as much color variation, being all-black save for a slice of the crescent moon in the night sky the little guys are flying through. But in an especially cool touch, the Soot Sprites are rendered in suede, for a softer, fuzzier feel, and the leather used for the mountains they’re floating above has bumpy contours to it.

Representing Laputa is Dola, the mighty, matronly leader of the sky pirates.

And last, from Porco Rosso, it’s none other than the Crimson Pig himself, Porco.

The leather on the outside is, naturally, the same shade as Porco’s plane…

…while opening the flap reveals the tricolor pattern of the character’s home country of Italy.

▼ The wallets also have star motifs, in the style of Ojaga Design’s logo.

The wallets were also previously offered by Donguri Kyowakoku, but have only recently been restocked after being sold out for an extended period of time, since as entirely handmade items, it’s not so easy to just whip up a huge batch right away. Being high-quality handmade pieces means they’re not particularly cheap, either, and they’re priced at 46,200 yen (US$310), but if that sounds like a fair deal to you, they’re available through the Donguri Kyowakoku online shop (Catbus here, Makkuro Kurosuke here, Dola here, and Porco here).

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4)

