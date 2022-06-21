2022’s collection of Hawaiian shirts and more highlights designs based on Ghibli classics Princess Mononoke and Porco Rosso.

“American casual style” brand GBL is well-known for incorporating beloved Ghibli characters and motifs into fun adult fashion. The brand’s first Hawaiian shirt series in 2020 featured fabric motifs inspired by My Neighbor Totoro (1988) and Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989).

This year’s new line in the series, which will go on sale on June 25, is inspired by Porco Rosso (1992) and Princess Mononoke (1997). It features four different items that come in two styles each for a total of eight unique designs. First, the Porco Rosso style features a blue background reminiscent of both the sky and the ocean, prominent settings in the film about an Italian World War I fighter-ace-turned-pig. Glimpses of aircraft such as the Savoia S-21 and Curtiss R3C-2, as well as Hotel Adriano, are recurring in the fabric pattern.

Second, the Princess Mononoke style features motifs of important characters such as San, Moro, Yakul, Okkoto-nushi (the boar god), Yamainu (mountain wolf), and the delightful kodama tree spirits on a dark brown background. It’s a perfect time to celebrate this particular film as next month marks its 25th anniversary since release.

Here are the four items in this year’s lineup in a bit more detail.

Hawaiian shirts / 12,980 yen (US$96.17) each

GBL’s popular Hawaiian shirts are made from 52 percent cotton and 48 percent rayon, making them soft to the touch and good for sensitive skin. They come in four unisex sizes of small, medium, large, and extra large.

Hawaiian shirt dresses / 19,580 yen each

In a first for the apparel brand, this year’s collection includes Hawaiian shirt-style dresses.

The removable belt straps are sure to come in handy on those days when you want to eat a really big lunch.

Kinchaku (drawstring purses) / 3,520 yen each

For a bit of traditional Japanese flair to enhance your next outing in a Ghibli-themed yukata, you may instead want to spring for a kinchaku drawstring purse. Each purse measures 32 x 37 centimeters (12.6 x 14.6 inches) not including the strap.

Hawaiian bandanas / 1,650 yen each

If you’d rather keep your bangs in check, one of these 45 x 45-centimeter bandanas may just do the trick. They’d also make excellent pet fashion accessories for your fur babies.

GBL’s 2022 Hawaiian-themed line will go on sale on June 25 at the GBL store location in Shibuya’s Miyashita Park shopping complex, at Osaka’s Shinsaibashi Donguri Kyowakoku location, and at its online shop. Be sure to keep your eyes out as well for more of GBL’s whimsical designs on everything from sweaters to skateboards.

Source, images: PR Times

