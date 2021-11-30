A collection where the capsules are just as cute as their contents.

If you’ve ever listened to the Japanese that’s spoken in Studio Ghibli’s 1988 anime film My Neighbour Totoro, you’ll have heard the phrase “Makkuro kurosuke dete oide!” which translates to “Come out, Soot Sprites!” in English.

It’s a phrase used by the children in the film when they move into their house in the countryside, and now you can use it too, when you turn the wheel on this new vending machine, which is set to appear nationwide at branches of Ghibli merchandise retail chain Donguri Kyowakoku.

According to the chain, this is an “unprecedented” capsule toy collection, where you’ll want to collect both the capsule and its contents, as they’re just as cute as each other.

There are four keychains to collect in the range, and two types of capsules, and to give you a look at what you can expect, the retail chain has shared a special video ahead of the new release.

▼ Check out the cute video below!

As you can see in the clip, the soot sprite capsules are soft to the touch and look absolutely adorable once they land in the tray of the machine. You can add some Ghibli charm to the way you pick your capsule up as well, by quickly cupping your hands around it, just as Mei does in the film.

▼ There are four different soot sprites to collect, as well as a white Totoro capsule.

▼ Inside the capsules you’ll find an elaborately crafted keychain, and there are four different types available.

The new Makkuro Kurosuke Dete Oide! capsule toys cost 500 yen (US$4.41) each, and will be available at all branches of Donguri Kyowakoku nationwide from 1 December. Unfortunately, these aren’t available to purchase online, but if you prefer online shopping, you can still bring the magic of Ghibli into your home with these scented gel lights and nostalgic money boxes!

Source: PR Times

Featured image: YouTube/ジブリがいっぱい どんぐり共和国公式チャンネル

Insert images: PR Times

