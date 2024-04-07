Limited-edition French fry burger takes meatless options to new levels.

In the lead-up to April Fools’ Day, Burger King fooled its customers in Japan by announcing it would be releasing The Fake Burger on 1 April, and while we thought it might be a joke, the chain actually delivered on the claim, which turned out to be the greatest prank of all.

This is the second time for The Fake Burger to appear on the menu in Japan, having made its debut in October 2020, after being shrouded in a similar sense of mystery. This time, the burger has evolved, containing more flavour than before, and we were one of the first in line to order it when it was released, purchasing it for 390 yen (US$2.58).

▼ The burger can only be purchased on its own and not as part of a set, so we added our fries and drink separately on the side.